  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What’s stopping the $15 minimum wage? Reconciliation and the ‘Byrd Rule’: Yahoo News Explains

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Right now there’s a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package being drafted, and it’s going to be President Biden’s first big legislative push. However, the American Rescue Plan that Biden previewed in January is likely to go through some big changes before it goes to a vote — including the possible removal of an increase in the minimum wage to $15. Yahoo News explains why obscure Senate rules could dictate what ends up in the next round of stimulus.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

SAM MATTHEWS: Right now there's a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package being drafted. And it's going to be President Biden's first big legislative push. The American Rescue Plan was actually announced about a week before Biden took office. But what we see go to the floor will likely be drastically different and several thousand pages longer than what was proposed in January. One of the biggest changes we're going to see is that an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour likely won't be included. And here's why.

Right now there's an even split between Democrats and Republicans in the Senate. And while Vice President Harris does have a tie breaking vote, Senate rule 22 actually requires at least 60 votes to end debate on most legislation. But there are two exceptions-- confirming judges and what's called reconciliation. See, back in the 1970s, Congress decided that they needed to pass a budget each year. But they didn't want it to be a total nightmare each time.

So as part of the 1974 Congressional Budget Act, they included a provision for reconciliation, a process in which committees can work out different aspects of a bill in parallel with instructions on how to reconcile their measures into a single omnibus package at the end. The ins and outs are still really complicated. But the main takeaway here is that once a piece of legislation goes through reconciliation, it only needs 51 votes to pass in the Senate.

However, there are limits to how often reconciliation can be used and what kinds of things can be included. In the mid-80s, the Senate adopted the Byrd rule, named after Senator Robert Byrd of West Virginia, which allowed senators to block provisions they deemed to be extraneous to the basic purpose of implementing changes to the budget. The Byrd rule also specifically prohibits making changes to Social Security or increasing the deficit beyond the year that a reconciliation bill is passed.

If senators disagree, it's up to the parliamentarians to interpret the rules. And that brings us back to COVID relief and the minimum wage increase. In order to get passed quickly, the American Rescue Plan will need to go through reconciliation. And it's not clear if a minimum wage increase could pass the bar to be included in that process. And it seems that there are more arguments against it than for it. So even though a $15 minimum wage was a Biden campaign pledge, it may not actually be possible-- at least for now.

Recommended Stories

  • N.Y. Assemblyman Kim says legislature ‘inching’ toward Cuomo impeachment

    New York state Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens, says the legislature is inching toward impeachment for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is alleged to have made threats to Kim and his career in the wake of a scandal involving COVID deaths at state nursing homes.

  • Can CO2 monitors help us get back to normal? Yahoo News Explains

    The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to fall in the U.S., and health experts are promoting the use of CO2 monitors as a way to keep that trend going in the right direction as the country begins lifting social distancing restrictions. How would CO2 monitors help restaurants, schools and businesses to reopen? Alex Huffman, aerosol scientist and associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Denver, explains.

  • ‘We think the back half of 2021 will be good:’ Waste Management CEO

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Jim Fish, Waste Management CEO, discuss the company’s latest earnings report and 2021 outlook.

  • Gamestop hearing aftermath

    Joe Saluzzi of Themis trading on what we learned during the Gamestop hearings.

  • E-commerce company Olive looks to make shopping more sustainable

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Nate Faust, Olive founder, discuss sustainability in e-commerce amid the company’s launch.

  • Bernie Sanders is 'confident' that the $15 minimum wage will remain in COVID-19 relief package

    "Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour is not 'incidental' to the federal budget and is permissible under the rules of reconciliation," he said.

  • National Margarita Day: Where to find the best deals

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down where to find the best deals on National Margarita Day as new Grubhub data shows how virgin margaritas are trending ahead of the holiday.

  • More Inside a Tucked-Away Rural Hawaiian Retreat

    Hale Huna, meaning “secret house” in Hawai‘ian, is a hidden gem on the shore of the Kiholo Bay.Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Florida COVID update for Friday: More than 200 deaths push toll past 30,000

    Florida’s Department of Health on Friday reported 224 deaths, pushing the death toll past 30,000. Also reported were 6,683 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

  • Man Who Robbed Asian-Owned Businesses, Shot 3 Women Gets 5 Life Sentences

    A 25-year-old man who robbed Asian-owned businesses and shot three women in Metro Atlanta has been sentenced to five life terms on Wednesday. Dravion Sanchez Ware was convicted in 2019 for a series of violent robberies in 2017 where he pistol-whipped his victims, injuring one man that required hospitalization, a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice said, according to Patch. A federal jury convicted an Atlanta man of a 2017 string of violent robberies “targeting Asian owned-and-operated businesses,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday. Dravion Sanchez Ware, 23, participated in at least nine armed... https://t.co/u7iKma9V21 — DeKalb County News (@DeKalbNewsNow) August 12, 2019 In addition to the assault, Ware also reportedly shot three women, one of whom was shot point-blank in the back while lying face down on the ground during a robbery, Fox Atlanta reported.

  • Taiwan scrambles air force again after Chinese exercises in South China Sea

    Taiwan's air force scrambled for a second straight day on Saturday after a dozen Chinese fighter aircraft and bombers carried out drills close to Taiwan-controlled islands in the disputed South China Sea, the defence ministry in Taipei said. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as Chinese territory, has carried out repeated air missions in the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone in recent months, mostly near the Pratas Islands.

  • Unemployment: House Stimulus Plan Has Extended Benefits, Another Check, Minimum Wage Raise

    House Democrats unveiled their plans today for the third round of economic stimulus, releasing the full bill text. The $1.9 trillion package proposes a $15 federal minimum wage, $1,400 checks for Americans making $75,000 or under per year, extended $400 federal unemployment benefits, and money for struggling small businesses. The House Budget Committee will take […]

  • Successful Investors Share 3 Investments That Won't Keep You Awake at Night

    Don't stress out over your stocks -- here are three that guarantee sweet dreams and healthy returns.

  • Judge Dismisses Devin Nunes’ Lawsuit Against CNN

    A federal judge has dismissed a $435 million libel suit that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) filed against CNN, rejecting his claim that he was defamed over a report on his contacts with a Ukrainian prosecutor. U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain wrote in her opinion that Nunes failed to demand a retraction from CNN, a […]

  • U.S. Democrat opposes Biden budget pick Tanden, risking confirmation and complicating agenda

    U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Friday he opposes President Joe Biden's nomination of Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget, imperiling her chances of getting the job and introducing a new obstacle for the Democrats' agenda. Biden told reporters he did not intend to pull the nomination. "I think we're gonna find the votes to get her confirmed," Biden said.

  • Boy Scouts celebrate the first group of female Eagle Scouts

    Growing up in Minneapolis, Isabella Tunney followed the progress of her older brother with admiration and occasional envy as he worked toward earning the Boy Scouts’ prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. This weekend, at age 16, Tunney will be one of nearly 1,000 girls and young women honored by the Boy Scouts in a virtual celebration of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts. Only in 2018 did the Boy Scouts start accepting girls as Cub Scouts; older girls were admitted into the flagship scouting program in 2019.

  • Biden says U.S. commitment to NATO is 'unshakeable'

    President Joe Biden on Friday said the U.S. commitment to the NATO alliance was "unshakeable" and promised to observe the principle that an attack on one member was an attack on all. His statement was at odds with his predecessor, Donald Trump, who called the 30-member alliance outdated and at one point suggested Washington could withdraw. "The United States is fully committed to our NATO alliance, and I welcome your growing investment in the military capabilities that enable our shared defenses," Biden told an online session of the Munich Security Conference.

  • People Want Justice For Snowflake, Ted Cruz's Dog Who Did Not Go To Cancun

    Snowflake was left in the care of a dogsitter, a spokesperson said, but a photo of the dog looking sad drew a lot of attention on Twitter.

  • MrBeast booted a user whose name he couldn't pronounce on Clubhouse, sparking a debate over racism and microaggressions

    YouTuber MrBeast booted a Clubhouse star from his room, unintentionally sparking debate over whether the move was racist.

  • Two people found dead after Dallas police shot responding to call

    The two officers, who are in a stable condition in hospital, were dispatched to the residence in Old Dallas East about 11 a.m. after receiving information that a man had threatened to hurt his wife and reports of shots fired. "Once the officers were on the scene, they were met with gunfire," police chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference, adding that both officers were wounded in the lower legs and their injuries were not life-threatening. Garcia, who did not take questions at the short press conference, did not give any details on the sequence of events and no arrests were announced.