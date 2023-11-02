Storage unit broken into and other reports
Nov. 2—A storage unit was reported broken into at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday at 713 Spark Ave.
Students cited for disorderly conduct
Police cited two students for disorderly conduct at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday at Southwest Middle School, 1601 W. Front St.
1 cited for domestic assault
Police cited Sabitas Calderon, 37, for misdemeanor domestic assault at 6:33 p.m. Tuesday at 2020 Tower Road.
3 reported rummaging through cars
Police received a report of three males rummaging through cars at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday at 811 Plaza Street.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Esteban Torres, 41, on a warrant at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday at 1210 E. Main St.
Stolen vehicle recovered
A stolen vehicle was reported recovered at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday on Lee Avenue.
Generator reported stolen
Police received a report at 8:39 p.m. Wednesday of a generator that was stolen from a vehicle at about 8:15 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot, 1550 Blake Ave.
Burglary reported
Police received a report at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday of a burglary at 803 Jefferson Ave. Nothing was missing.