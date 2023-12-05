Storage unit broken into and other reports

Dec. 5—A storage unit was reported broken into at 2:24 p.m. Monday at 2610 Hi Tec Ave. The break-in reportedly occurred sometime in the last two weeks.

Juvenile cited for stop arm violation

A juvenile was cited for school bus stop arm violation after police received a report at 9:37 a.m. Monday of a violation near West Front Street and Madison Avenue earlier in the morning.

Juvenile cited for vape device

Police cited a juvenile for possession of a vape device on school grounds at 10:41 a.m. Monday at 1601 W. Front St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Cassandra Ann Vander Woude, 45, on a local warrant at 1:33 p.m. Monday at 911 S. Newton Ave.

Mailbox damaged

A mailbox was reported damaged at 4:43 p.m. Monday at 718 S. Third Ave. The damage was believed to have occurred at about 3:30 p.m.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Kimberly Michelle Bunker, 53, for domestic assault at 6:03 p.m. Monday at 204 E. Front St.