Storage unit in Clayton County leads to seizure of drugs, guns

A joint investigation with local police and federal agents led to loads of guns and drugs in a storage unit on July 19.

Federal partners and the Clayton County Special Operations Narcotics Unit were led to the 600 block of Poplar Spring Road in Riverdale.

Once officials arrived, a K9 officer sniffed around the storage unit.

The K9 officer showed signs of a positive alert, which allowed authorities to obtain a search warrant.

Law enforcement recovered 14 handguns, three with automatic switches, 31 long guns, 75.9 grams of crack cocaine, 46 magazines and miscellaneous ammunition.

Authorities did not announce any arrests.

