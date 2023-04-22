Storage unit stash results in child-porn charges

Apr. 21—When Corey Stinnett proved to be high bidder on the forfeited contents of a rented storage unit a year ago, he was hoping to find enough of value inside at least to cover the $250 he paid for it.

Among various items that caught Stinnett's eye as he opened the locker at Public Storage on South Range Line Road in Joplin were a sewing machine and a cedar chest.

The chest in particular lent some intrigue to his purchase. However, lifting its lid did not reveal someone's antique quilt or rare coin collection. The cedar chest held no such trove.

Stinnett instead came upon a stash of a troubling nature. The cedar chest held photos of children, including one of an apparently 10- or 11-year-old girl engaged in sex, Stinnett testified Thursday at the preliminary hearing of 61-year-old Timothy P. Hilton in Jasper County Circuit Court.

There were additional photos as well that appeared to him to be child pornography, along with driver's licenses and other forms of identification belonging to Hilton, Stinnett told the court. So he called police.

Joplin police Detective Wes Massey testified at the hearing that it was patrol officers who responded to the call on April 27, 2022, and processed the scene, seizing the material in question, including a computer tower.

The case remained under investigation without any charges having been filed by Feb. 24 when officers were called on an unrelated matter and encountered Hilton.

Massey said he used the occasion to ask Hilton about the storage locker he had rented at Public Storage. The detective testified that Hilton confirmed to him that he had leased the unit, that he was the only one who used it and that anything inside was his property.

But Hilton also denied knowledge of any child pornography left there, Massey testified on cross-examination by defense attorney Craig Lowe.

Prosecutor Theresa Kenney, whose office filed a single count of possession of child pornography on Hilton in February, added two additional counts prior to the hearing due to there being multiple images of an illicit nature that were seized.

Story continues

Kenney called the property manager at Public Storage to testify at the hearing that Hilton rented the unit in question from September 2021 until March 2022 when he fell behind on payments. When he still had not paid for the month by March 15, an "overlock" was placed on the unit, preventing him or anyone else from entering, she told the court.

The property manager said at the end of the month, that lock was cut, the unit was opened up and photos were taken of its contents. Another lock and tag were then put on the unit and its contents deemed forfeited. Stinnett then bought the locker through an online auction.

Associate Judge Joseph Hensley ordered Hilton to stand trial on all three counts at the conclusion of the hearing and set his initial appearance in a trial division on May 22.

Court records show that Hilton was convicted in 1993 in both Jackson County and Greene County, Missouri, of deviant sexual intercourse with an 8-year-old boy.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.