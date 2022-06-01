Storage unit thefts: Owner arrested after more than 50 complaints against business

SWANNANOA — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says it arrested the owner of a self-storage facility after complaints he rented out units, broke into them and took customers' property.

East Asheville Storage owner Brandon Michael Gray, 40, faces several felony charges, including eight counts of obtaining property by false pretense. Gray was arrested Feb. 16, May 3 and May 20, according to the release.

"Since May of 2021, the Sheriff’s Office has received and investigated a total of 55 complaints related to the business and ... executed two separate search warrants on the property," according to a news release.

Badge of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office

Arrest warrants obtained by the Citizen Times say that Gray "received money for a storage unit" and later emptied and "carried away the property therein." He also "sold the container the victim had rented" for scrap, one warrant says. The warrants list at least three instances of him allegedly obtaining property by false pretense in 2022.

Buncombe County Sheriff's Office: Murder suspect in 2021 death arrested, extradited to Buncombe County for arraignment

More: Murder suspect makes first Buncombe court appearance; probable cause hearing scheduled

Those instances were generally in line with other complaints the Sheriff's Office received, spokesperson Aaron Sarver said.

Gray was charged with the following, according to BCSO:

Eight counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretense

Two counts of felony breaking and entering

Two counts of felony larceny after breaking

Fraudulent disposal of a security

Injury to personal property

Financial card fraud

Financial card theft

A value estimate of the items Gray allegedly stole was not immediately available.

He was released from jail on a $10,000 secured bond May 20, according to the release. He waived his right to an attorney, according to the Buncombe County Public Defender's Office.

He is scheduled to appear in district court July 15, according to an online court calendar.

Story continues

Reached by phone, an unidentified employee at the business declined to comment.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who is renting a storage unit at East Asheville Storage to check the security of their unit. Stolen property can be reported by calling 828-250-6670.

Ryan Oehrli is the breaking news and social justice reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times. Email coehrli@citizentimes.com or call/text 252-944-6816 for tips.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Arrest made in Swannanoa after 55 complaints against storage units