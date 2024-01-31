Storage units broken into and other reports

Jan. 30—Three or four storage units were reported broken into at 8:59 a.m. Monday at 101 S. Broadway in Alden.

2 juveniles cited for marijuana

Police cited one juvenile for possession of marijuana under 21 at 10:22 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of marijuana under 21 at 10:31 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School.

2 students cited for disorderly conduct

Two students were cited for disorderly conduct at 11:13 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 12:45 p.m. Monday of the possible theft of a wallet at 707 S. Third Ave.