Storage units broken into and other reports

Jul. 13—A storage unit was reported broken into at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday at 301 Rezin Ave.

Police received a report at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday of a break-in of a storage unit sometime the day prior at 301 Rezin Ave. A tote full of fishing gear was missing.

3 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Dominic Michael Modderman, 23, for a warrant for third-degree driving under the influence at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday at 525 W. College St.

Police arrested Scott Allen Franklin, 60, on an active warrant, as well as fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and obstruction of the legal process after a traffic stop at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies served a warrant on Lori Beth Castro, 31, at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Freeborn County jail, 411 S. Broadway.

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen and a second was attempted to be taken off at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday at 1400 W. Main St.

Stolen vehicle recovered

A stolen vehicle was recovered at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday near East Ninth Street and Lee Avenue.