Storage units broken into and other reports

Jan. 2—A storage unit was reported broken into at 12:43 p.m. Friday at 713 Spark Ave. Nothing appeared to have been taken.

A storage unit was reported rummaged through and items taken at 2:19 p.m. Friday at 713 Spark Ave.

A storage unit was reported broken into at 5:01 p.m. Friday at 2610 Hi Tec Ave.

A storage unit was reported broken into at 8:23 p.m. Friday at 121 Garfield Ave. Camping equipment was reported missing.

1 arrested for warrants, giving false name

Deputies arrested Sandra Salinas, 40, for giving a false name and Mower County warrants after receiving a report at 3:02 a.m. Friday of a woman who was pounding on a door and trying to open a door at 82720 215th St. in Hayward. The woman had reportedly broken down on the interstate and tried knocking on the residence to ask for help.

1 arrested on no contact order violation

Deputies arrested Allen James Iverson, 38, on a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 2:09 p.m. Friday at 23595 890th Ave. in Oakland.

1 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Christina Marie Williamson, 36, on local warrants at 7:42 p.m. Friday at 30583 872nd Ave. in Austin.

Fake IDs reported

Deputies received a report at 10:05 p.m. Friday of two fake IDs that were attempted to be used at 103 E. Front St. in Hayward.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Deputies cited Kimberly Marie Grinnen, 41, for domestic assault after receiving a report at 10:30 p.m. of a domestic incident at 623 Broadway in Hartland.

Marijuana reported stolen

Police received a report at 10:54 a.m. Friday of about $400 worth of marijuana was reported stolen from a hotel room at 2301 E. Main St.

Money reported taken

Police received a report at 11:09 a.m. Friday that money was reported taken from a resident at 1201 Garfield Ave.

1 arrested for obstructing, another for DWI

Police arrested Ana Michelle Apeau Vivero Torres, 43, for obstructing the legal process and a male for driving while intoxicated pending a blood draw after a traffic stop at 7:51 p.m. Friday at Garfield Avenue and East Main Street.

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Denzel Taju Acha on charges of domestic assault at 2:48 p.m. Friday in Albert Lea.

Theft reported

A theft was reported at 11:37 a.m. Friday at 201 W. Main St. The theft occurred earlier in the morning.

1 arrested for drug possession, other charges

Police arrested Jacob Alan Gardner, 36, for second-degree drug possession for both methamphetamine and marijuana, obstructing with force, fleeing on foot and driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 1:43 p.m. Saturday at West Front Street and South Washington Avenue.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Gerald Leeroy Shaffer, 43, on local warrants at 8:09 p.m. Saturday near East Fifth Street and Frank Avenue.

Door reported broken

The back door at 232 S. Broadway was reported broken at 9:54 a.m. Sunday. Nothing was taken.

2 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Eric Robert Weiser, 37, for driving while intoxicated, refusal and fifth-degree drug possession after receiving a report of a careless driver at 10:45 p.m. Sunday near Blake Avenue and East Main Street.

Police arrested Mayra Idali Chavez Mendez, 35, for second-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 1:04 a.m. Monday near the intersection of East Second Street and South Broadway.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:34 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Frank and James Avenues.