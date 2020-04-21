StorageMart adds more than 21,720 square feet to its portfolio in the Kansas City Metro area

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, of Columbia, MO, adds more than 310 climate-controlled storage units with the acquisition of Go Storage on 8th Street in Downtown Kansas City.

(PRNewsfoto/StorageMart) More

The facility was recently renovated, and a new elevator was installed. Improvements planned in the first 90 days include adding perimeter fencing and gates with keypad access, renovating the office, and installing motion sensor lighting in the facility's loading bay. The location will also receive parking lot repairs. With the transition, customers will gain access to StorageMart's 24/7 customer service and the tenant portal, allowing them to easily manage their account online.

"This acquisition further increases our operational synergies in the Kansas City market, allowing us to continue providing best-in-class storage solutions for our customers throughout the area," said Alex Burnam, Director of Real Estate & Acquisitions at StorageMart.

With approximately 225 locations in three countries, StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family-operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, who have been in the storage industry for four generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean, and friendly service to every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through their Store It Forward program. Find out more at http://www.storage-mart.com.

Contact: Sarah Little

573.449.0091

Sarah.little@storage-mart.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storagemart-acquires-go-storage-in-downtown-kansas-city-301043862.html

SOURCE StorageMart