StorageMart Opens New Climate Control Facility in Kansas City Metro Area

OLATHE, Kan., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the completion of its newest facility, the Missouri-based company StorageMart added 784 climate-controlled storage units in the Olathe East area.

The state-of-the art climate-controlled facility has multiple entry points for ease of access, and will serve the eastern Olathe and west Overland Park markets. This newest facility was built with class A features and amenities, along with multiple elevators for customer convenience. As with all StorageMart facilities, customers will have access to StorageMart's 24/7 customer service and the tenant portal, allowing them to easily manage their account online.

"What excites me most about this facility is its location on the NW corner of 135th St and Blackbob. We will be convenient for anyone in the Olathe or Overland Park area looking for climate-controlled storage units while keeping our brand promise of Easy, Clean, Service," said Nick Farran, Regional Manager at StorageMart.

Kevin Boggs, Regional Director, Operations – Central US, had this to add, "We have many unit sizes and prices to choose from to meet our customers' needs and budget. All access is controlled with individual codes and cameras to increase security and safety for customers."

With approximately 225 locations in three countries, StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family-operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, who have been in the storage industry for four generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean, and friendly service to every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through their Store It Forward program. Find out more at http://www.storage-mart.com.

