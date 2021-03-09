Is Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken Good for You?

You know when you score a hot rotisserie chicken fresh off the spit at the grocery store and spend the entire drive home wiping drool off your chin as the aroma whets your appetite into a frenzy?

Well, you’re not alone. The National Chicken Council estimates that more than 950 million rotisserie chickens will fly off those warming shelves and onto consumers’ plates this year. That’s almost three chickens per person!

What’s not to love? They’re tasty and convenient, and can cost less than a fancy coffee shop latte. “Rotisserie chicken is often very competitively priced and a lot cheaper than eating out,” says Anne-Marie Roerink, founder of the grocery market research firm 210 Analytics. She says this grocery store mainstay is most popular with younger shoppers but a big seller among all ages, incomes, and regions.

Because it’s a high-protein, low-saturated-fat meat, you might assume a rotisserie chicken is better for you than takeout, too. But is that the case? To find out, CR’s nutrition experts evaluated the nutritional information and ingredients for 16 rotisserie chickens from seven supermarkets’ websites (Kroger, Publix, Safeway, Stop & Shop, Walmart, Wegmans, and Whole Foods), three club stores (BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco, and Sam’s Club), and one fast-casual chain restaurant (Boston Market). While you’ll find flavors such as lemon butter, herb, Latin, and barbecue in stores, we looked at each store’s simplest chickens, which were often labeled plain or original.

The findings? “You can’t assume that all rotisserie chicken is just a plain cooked chicken,” says CR nutritionist Amy Keating, RD.

What’s Underneath That Crisp Brown Skin?

The simplest way to roast a chicken at home is to season it with a little salt and pepper and stick it in the oven. Rotisserie birds often get a different treatment. “Essentially, all rotisserie chickens are enhanced with a solution [injected into the bird] to keep the birds moist and tasty,” says Tom Super, senior vice president of communications for the National Chicken Council.

Problem is, the injection solution can include sugar, processed ingredients such as natural flavors, gums, and carrageenan—and especially problematic amounts of sodium. “Natural flavors aren’t necessarily as natural as you might think, and you should generally try to avoid processed ingredients as much as possible,” Keating says. And if you’re thinking chicken isn’t good without salt, just know that some rotisserie chickens have far more than you’d ever add yourself.

Among the worst sodium offenders is Sam’s Club (Member’s Mark Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken), which has 550 mg of sodium per 3-ounce serving—that’s about nine times more sodium than a chicken roasted without salt and about a quarter of the maximum amount of sodium adults should have in a day (2,300 mg). Costco (Kirkland) chickens aren’t much better, clocking in at 460 mg of sodium.

Rotisserie chickens from BJ’s Wholesale Club (Perdue rotisserie chicken), Boston Market, Publix (Deli Original), Safeway (Signature Cafe Traditional), Stop & Shop (Nature’s Promise and “honey”), Walmart (traditional), and Wegmans (nonorganic plain) have less sodium, ranging from 170 to 368 mg.

Kroger (Simple Truth) rotisserie chickens and organic chickens from Wegmans have much lower levels of sodium, at 40 mg and 95 mg, respectively, proving that not all injected birds are bad news. And Kroger’s ingredients are only chicken, water, and sea salt.

Whole Foods chickens are not injected with a solution, but sodium can still be a concern. While the organic plain chicken has a healthy 70 mg of sodium in 3 ounces, the nonorganic plain chicken has 120 mg, and the nonorganic “classic” chicken has 450 mg. But if you skip the skin, you can avoid a lot of that because the seasonings are sprinkled on top, whereas with injected chickens, the sodium is distributed throughout the meat.

When shopping, the best bet is to check the nutrition facts label and ingredients list, or ask the deli manager for the information if it’s not on the packaging. According to the Food and Drug Administration’s food labeling rules, hot rotisserie chickens don’t need to have this information on the package, but stores with 20 or more locations must have the information available to consumers.

Shopping and Food Safety FAQs

Aside from nutrition, there are other concerns consumers have about buying rotisserie chickens. Here are some tips and answers to common questions about how to pick the best bird and what to do with it once you get it home.

When Is the Best Time of Day to Buy a Rotisserie Chicken?
Supermarkets cook up fresh rotisserie chickens every 2 to 4 hours from 8 or 9 a.m. till about 4 to 6 p.m. Most often, the best selection and supply is available during evening peak hours, Roerink says. If you want to plan ahead, call the deli department at your supermarket and ask what its cooking schedule is.

Deli chefs will take any unsold chickens from the warming case and use them to make chicken noodle soup and rotisserie chicken salad.

Do Stores Use Chickens That Are Close to Their Sell-By Date to Make Rotisserie Chickens?
“Most stores buy the broiler chickens [used to make rotisserie chickens] completely separately from the fresh whole chickens they sell in the meat department,” Roerink says. And they’re not the same birds. According to the Department of Agriculture, the ones in the meat case weigh 5 pounds or more while the ones used to make rotisserie chickens are smaller, around 2.5 to 4.5 pounds.

What Do Labels Like “Natural,” “Organic,” and “Raised Without Antibiotics” Mean?
On meat and poultry, the USDA defines “natural” as minimally processed and containing no added artificial ingredients. (On other foods, it has no clearly defined meaning.) A no-hormone claim is true, but it doesn’t differentiate one chicken from another because the USDA bans hormone use in all chicken.

The two labels that do differentiate are “raised without antibiotics” and “organic.”

A no-antibiotics claim means that the chicken was never given antibiotics; however it’s only a sure bet when the claim is accompanied by the USDA Processed Verified shield or USDA Organic seal on the package. These drugs are often given to food animals to prevent disease, but such use contributes to the public health problem of antibiotic resistance, which is when the drugs become less effective at killing the bacteria that cause illness.

In addition to being raised without antibiotics, organic chickens ate organic-certified feed and were raised in living conditions that accommodated their health and natural behaviors—meaning, they weren’t continually confined in small cages, and they got access to the outdoors, shade, shelter, fresh air, clean water, and direct sunlight.

Why Does Your Rotisserie Chicken Look Pink? Is It not Cooked Through?
Because rotisserie chickens are smaller, younger birds, there can be more pigmentation in and around the bones. According to the USDA, the pink color in safely cooked chicken may be due to the hemoglobin (protein molecules in red blood cells) in tissues, which can form “a heat-stable color.”

How Long Can You Keep Rotisserie Chicken?
Cut it into several pieces and refrigerate it in a covered container for up to four days or freeze it. Frozen leftovers are safe indefinitely but best eaten within four months, after which moisture and flavor is compromised.

What Are Some Healthy Ways You Can Use Rotisserie Chicken?
A serving size of rotisserie chicken is 3 to 4 ounces, so if you’re not feeding a family (or training for a triathlon) you’ll have leftovers. (You can also make any of the following meals using the whole bird.) Shred up the meat for:

  • Whole-grain bowls with quinoa, brown rice, or farro, and chopped veggies.

  • Chicken salad with olive oil, curry powder or green herbs (such as thyme or tarragon), nuts, and chopped or dried fruit (such as apples, grapes, or raisins)

  • Tacos with whole-grain corn tortillas, tomatoes, peppers, and beans.

  • Chicken noodle soup—use the rotisserie chicken bones to make broth by simmering with onion and celery. Strain broth and add cooked carrots and green beans, chopped chicken, and whole-grain pasta.

  • Green chili with white beans and salsa verde.

  • Red chili with bell peppers and stewed tomatoes.

    Chinese authorities have breached "each and every act prohibited" under the UN Genocide Convention over the treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang province, an independent report published Tuesday alleges.Why it matters: D.C. think-tank the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, which released the report, said in a statement the conclusions by dozens of experts in war crimes, human rights and international law are "clear and convincing": The ruling Chinese Communist Party bears responsibility.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's the first time a non-governmental group has conducted independent legal analysis of the genocide allegations in Xinjiang, "including what responsibility Beijing may bear for the alleged crimes," notes CNN, which first obtained a copy of the report.The big picture: Up to 2 million Uyghurs are estimated to be detained in the province's mass internment camps. Chinese authorities deny any rights abuses have been committed and claim the camps are used to root out extremism.But there's evidence to support allegations of torture, forced sterilization and other abuses, with which this new report concurs.Investigations show Chinese authorities have had a "vast string of factories" inside the camps constructed, and they're and forcing detainees to work in cotton fields, per Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian.What they found: "China's policies and practices targeting Uyghurs in the region must be viewed in their totality, which amounts to an intent to destroy the Uyghurs as a group, in whole or in part," the report states.It finds that Uyghur detainees within the detention sites are "systematically tortured, subjected to sexual violence, including rape, and cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment or punishment, deprived of their basic human needs, and severely humiliated."They're deprived of basic human needs, "severely humiliated and subjected to inhumane treatment or punishment, including solitary confinement without food for prolonged periods," according to the report."Suicides have become so pervasive that detainees must wear 'suicide safe' uniforms and are denied access to materials susceptible to causing self-harm."Of note: Governments including the U.S. have denounced the treatment of the people inside the camps as "genocide" and "crimes against humanity."The International Criminal Court (ICC) last December declined to investigate allegations of genocide against Uyghurs, but it left the file open. That means more evidence can be submitted on the claims and the ICC could still open an investigation.Read the full report, via DocumentCloud: Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.