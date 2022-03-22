Store burglarized in Avon; cash and cigarettes stolen

Mar. 22—AVON — Deputies are investigating a break-in reported Saturday at Valley Brook Variety on state Route 4 where hundreds of dollars in cash and cigarettes were stolen.

Deputy Alec Frost responded to the 4:42 a.m. report by an employee of a burglary, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said. A window was broken to gain entry, he said.

An image caught on video surveillance appears to show a tattoo of a heart on the top of a person's left hand between the forefinger and thumb, Nichols said.

In the image, the person was covered except for the eyes and hands.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 207-778-2680 or the Franklin County communications center at 207-778-6140.