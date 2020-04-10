What Is STORE Capital Corporation's (NYSE:STOR) Share Price Doing?

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR), which is in the reits business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on STORE Capital’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is STORE Capital still cheap?

Good news, investors! STORE Capital is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.88x is currently well-below the industry average of 25.15x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that STORE Capital’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from STORE Capital?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 9.4% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for STORE Capital, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since STOR is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on STOR for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy STOR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

