The stock of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $32.53 per share and the market cap of $8.7 billion, STORE Capital stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for STORE Capital is shown in the chart below.





STORE Capital Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

Because STORE Capital is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 2.7% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. STORE Capital has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of STORE Capital is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of STORE Capital is poor. This is the debt and cash of STORE Capital over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. STORE Capital has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $694.3 million and earnings of $0.84 a share. Its operating margin is 54.68%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of STORE Capital is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of STORE Capital over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of STORE Capital is 2.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, STORE Capital's return on invested capital is 4.53, and its cost of capital is 8.05. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of STORE Capital is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR, 30-year Financials)gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about STORE Capital stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

