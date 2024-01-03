Store clerk alerts Cape Coral Police to stolen car as driver sleeps with pink gun

A store clerk, suspicious after a car remained parked too long at a gas pump, landed the driver handcuffed on several charges.

Alexander Mitchell Clark, 23, of Cape Coral, is charged with one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle and one count of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon.

On Dec. 30, Cape Coral police officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle at the 7-Eleven, 3129 Chiquita Blvd. S. The clerk told officers a gray Kia Optima was parked at a gas pump for "an extended period of time."

According to police, officers ran the car's license plate number and found it was reported stolen by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers approached the car and saw a man, later identified as Clark, asleep in the driver’s seat with a loaded pink handgun in his lap.

Officers detained Clark and safely retrieved the handgun, as well as other suspicious items in plain view, including burglary tools and a laptop, police said.

Authorities confirmed the laptop had also been stolen.

The car was returned to its owner, who left it parked at Hertz Arena the day prior with his keys inside the unlocked vehicle, police said.

Clark remained in custody Wednesday afternoon on a $45,000 bond. He's next due in court Jan. 29 for his arraignment.

