Store clerk involved in plan to rob Tarentum newsstand, police say

The investigation of a robbery at a Tarentum newsstand has taken a turn and police are saying the store’s clerk was in on it.

“I didn’t think that something like that would happen,” said Kevin Bertocki, who owns Asay’s News Stand.

Surveillance video appeared to show a masked person robbing the clerk at knifepoint on Wednesday, but Bertocki said when he reviewed the footage, something seemed off.

On 11 News at 6 p.m., the shocking twist that now has the clerk in trouble.

