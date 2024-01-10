Store clerk killed during attempted robbery on South Side
A store clerk was shot and killed during an attempted robbery on the city’s South Side.
A store clerk was shot and killed during an attempted robbery on the city’s South Side.
After telegraphing to devs last week that it would do so, OpenAI has launched a store for GPTs, custom chatbot apps powered by its text- and image-generating AI models (e.g. The GPT Store, as its called, lives in a new tab in the ChatGPT client on the web, and features a range of GPTs developed both by OpenAI's partners and the wider dev community. GPT users can browse popular and trending GPTs on the community leaderboard, which is organized into categories like lifestyle, writing, research, programming and education.
We got a quick demo of how ChatGPT will work with Volkswagen's cars.
The actress joins the nearly 67,000 Amazon shoppers who adore this Neutrogena moisturizer.
The prequel to the popular "Ted" films, created by Seth MacFarlane, premieres on Peacock on Thursday.
Sony shared its upcoming PlayStation Plus free games for January on Wednesday. Headlining this month’s batch are Capcom’s 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake and the Borderlands spinoff Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.
According to forecasters, another large storm system is expected to bring a second round of snow, wind and severe thunderstorms to much of the same swath of the country affected by Tuesday's pummeling.
Yahoo Sports takes a look at eight freshmen who are making waves this college basketball season.
A Jackery generator can help you prepare for winter emergencies. These deals can save you up to $1,000 and provide some serious peace of mind.
You should be cleaning your reusable water bottle more frequently than you'd think. Here's why, according to experts.
Free spending money? Yep! Activate your new membership now for a mini shopping spree.
An assumable mortgage allows the buyer to take over the seller's existing mortgage payments. Here's how it works.
Just over two years ago, Netflix announced it would enter a new business: gaming. Amid a mobile gaming market dominated by free-to-play and ad-supported business models, Netflix's plan was to make its games free without ads or in-app purchases. In 2023, Netflix Games downloads increased by over 180% year-over-year, according to estimates from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.
More than 25,000 shoppers give this genius tool a perfect five-star rating: 'No tingling, discomfort or negative side effects. Just gorgeous white teeth.'
Amazon is laying off hundreds of people across Prime Video and Amazon Studios. This is a money-saving move, as usual, and follows the company gutting Twitch by 35 percent.
I bonds were paying a high-flying 9.62% in May 2022. Those yields have since returned to Earth.
A program-wide exodus left Utah State without a single returning player who scored a point for the Aggies last season. Now, they're 15-1 and ranked No. 20 in the country.
The Texans and Browns have an intriguing quarterback matchup.
Valve has introduced new rules to abide by that will allow the company to add more games with AI content to its Steam gaming platform.
Our first ears-on time with Sennhesier's Momentum True Wireless 4 and Momentum Sport earbuds.
One of the most surprising new devices at CES 2024 is Clicks, a physical keyboard accessory for iPhone. But can it rise above being more than a nostalgic attempt to bring back the Blackberrys of the past?