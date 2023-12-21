Store clerk killed after refusing ‘unacceptable’ cash, feds say. Suspect now arrested

A suspect has been arrested in the Dec. 12 shooting death of an Ohio store clerk who refused a customer’s “unacceptable” cash payment, feds say.

Da’Quan Mar’Ta Isaac, 26, of Akron, was arrested by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to a Dec. 19 U.S. Marshals Service news release.

Isaac is accused of shooting 21-year-old Ahmad Alibrahim, a Borders Drive Thru store clerk, following an argument over a cigar purchase, the release said.

According to a Dec. 13 news release from the Akron Police Department, the suspect tried to pay for a Black & Mild cigar with cash that was in “poor and unacceptable condition.”

When a dispute broke out over the money, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the cigar, the release said. Alibrahim gave the suspect the cigar and asked him to leave, according to police.

Isaac shot Alibrahim and then fled on foot, police said.

“This is one of the most senseless murders in our community. We will not let fugitives like this roam the streets,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

Akron is about 40 miles southeast of Cleveland.

