Store clerk pistol-whipped, then fired at by suspects as they fled, Fresno police say

A store clerk in his 60s was pistol whipped early Thursday in central Fresno, police say.

The man was in his store about 7 a.m. when two male customers entered the store at Belmont Avenue and Calaveras Street, according to officer Felipe Uribe. It was not clear if both customers were adults.

The two suspects walked around the store and picked up some items, he said, and some kind of argument or disturbance occurred between the customers and the clerk.

One of the customers pulled a gun and pistol-whipped the clerk before both fled to a car, grabbing lighters and some other items as they left, Uribe said.

The clerk pursued the customers and one of them turned to fire a gun in an attempt to stop the pursuit, he said.

Nobody was struck by the gunfire. The clerk had to be treated for a gash on his head from the pistol-whipping, police said.

Uribe said police are reviewing surveillance video inside the store.

