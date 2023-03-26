Store clerk says man pulled gun on him and demanded cash in Lawton Park neighborhood

A store clerk said a man pulled a gun on him and demanded cash from the registers in the Lawton Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The Seattle Police Department said officers got to the store in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue West around 5:30 a.m.

The store clerk told them what had happened and said that the man threatened to shoot him if he refused.

The man was seen leaving the store eastbound on West Dravus Street.

About 20 minutes earlier, police went to another armed robbery in the 1500 block of Northwest Market Street with a man of the same description.

In that robbery, the man also pointed a gun at the employee and demanded cash from the register.

Robbery detectives will be investigating both cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.