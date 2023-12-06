Store clerk sells Kentucky man a winning lottery ticket after he jokingly asks her to

A Lexington man can now pay off his car after winning a $100,000 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Ricardo Vasquez recently bought a $5 Pink Diamond ticket at the Speedway store on Winchester Road, according to a Tuesday release from the lottery.

When Vasquez scratched off his ticket in his car, he saw it had the candle symbol, which signified he’d won a hefty grand prize.

“I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes,” Vasquez told Kentucky Lottery officials, according to the release. “Funny thing is, when I walked up to the counter, I said to the clerk, ‘Give me the winning ticket.’”

A Lexington, Ky., man recently won $100,000 pre-tax on this Pink Diamond Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The odds of winning any prize on Pink Diamond are 1 in 3.63, according to the Kentucky Lottery’s website. Prizes range from $5 to the top $100,000.

Vasquez collected a win of $71,500 after taxes. The Speedway will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

“I was so excited. I went back in the store, and I told her [the store clerk], ‘I won, I won,’” Vasquez said.

After he pays off his car, Vasquez plans on putting the rest of his winnings into the bank.

