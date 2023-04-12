Store clerk shot, wounded by armed robbers in Tacoma, police say

Reuters Videos

STORY: One of the two Tennessee lawmakers expelled last week from that state’s legislature was voted back to fill his vacant seat on Monday by the governing council of the city of Nashville. Justin Jones – and another young, Black lawmaker Justin Pearson, were kicked out from the mostly white, mostly Republican Tennessee statehouse after they staged a gun control protest on the House floor. The Metropolitan Council of Nashville and Davidson County voted unanimously on Monday for Jones to be reinstated. Council member Delishia Porterfield: “Representative Jones was honest about who he was: a bold and unapologetic advocate for the community. The people chose their representative. And with this vote, we will send a strong message to our state government and across the country that we will not tolerate threats to our democracy.” Speaking after his reinstatement, Jones hailed the will of the people in pushing against his expulsion. “Particularly the young people, thank you for reminding us that the struggle for justice is fought in one and every generation. And so the people of Tennessee, I stand with you will continue to be a voice here. And no expulsion, no attempt to silence us, will stop us, but will only galvanize and strengthen our movement. And we continue to show up in the people's house. Power to the people.” Tennessee state law lets local councils appoint vacancies to the statehouse, until a special election is held. Both lawmakers have told local media they intend to run in special elections, to secure the remainder of their two-year terms. It’s likely that Pearson, the other expelled Black legislator, could get a similar vote for reinstatement on Wednesday, when the Shelby County Board gathers for a special meeting. Jones and Pearson were expelled days after an armed assailant killed six people in a Nashville school. In the wake of that shooting, hundreds of demonstrators flooded into the Tennessee statehouse urging for stricter gun laws. The two Black lawmakers were seen shouting through a bullhorn on the House floor, saying “no action, no peace”. Republicans accused the pair of “disorderly behavior” in expelling them – but spared a white representative, Democrat Gloria Johnson, even though she joined the two in their rule-breaking demonstration. The vote to expel her came up one vote short of the two-thirds majority needed, prompting criticism that race was a factor.