Store clerk shot, wounded by armed robbers in Tacoma, police say

Peter Talbot
An armed robbery at a smoke shop in Tacoma led to gunfire Wednesday morning, according to police. An employee was reportedly shot and taken to a hospital.

Few details were immediately available about the shooting. Tacoma Police Department said dispatchers received reports at about 10:40 a.m. of someone shot at a South End business in the 9300 block of Steele Street South.

Police said multiple suspects tried to rob the store, and a clerk was shot. The employee, a 26-year-old man, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Police said he is in stable condition.

No customers were inside the store during the robbery, police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said. It’s unclear what, if anything, was taken. She said police believe the suspects drove away before officers arrived.