Store clerk and suspected robber kill each other in Visalia shootout, police say

An alleged robber and a store clerk were killed in a shootout in Visalia, police said Monday.

Officers were called to EZ Mart Liquor Store on Walnut Avenue and Giddings Street in Visalia about 11 p.m. Sunday after a reported shooting, police said.

By the time officers arrived, the 20-year-old store clerk was dead and the 16-year-old was withering from wounds outside the store, police said.

The teen died at Kaweah Health Medical Center, police said.

Investigators said they believe the teen was attempting a robbery at the store before the shootout, and both fired at each other several times.

Anyone with information is asked by police to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-744-8116. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the anonymous tip line at 559-713-4738.