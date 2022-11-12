Store clerks in food stamp fraud get no immediate prison time

Nov. 12—Two former clerks at a Manchester gas station and convenience store who participated in food-stamp fraud at the direction of their employer — and aren't believed to have received anything in return beyond their regular wages — received sentences without immediate prison time this week in federal court, authorities said.

FOOD-STAMP FRAUD

DEFENDANTS: Siddiq M. Chaudhary, 72, and Mohammed F. Khan, 64, both of whom have lived in South Windsor

SENTENCES: Two years' probation for both; $1,200 fine and 150 hours of community service for Khan; $1,000 fine for Chaudhary

The ex-clerks — Siddiq M. Chaudhary, 72, and Mohammed F. Khan, 64 — received sentences of two years' probation from Judge Janet C. Hall in U.S. District Court in New Haven, authorities said. Both men were listed as South Windsor residents when they pleaded guilty to involvement in the food stamp fraud in the summer of 2020.

They worked at the Manchester Quick Mart, a Mobil station and convenience store at 262 Oakland St.

Hall last week sentenced the station owner — Javed Saeed, 53, of South Windsor — to a year and a day in federal prison for leading the fraud. The judge gave Saeed's father, Dastgir Saeed, 69, two months in prison for participating in the scheme when he worked at the store on a fill-in basis.

Javed Saeed's prison term is to be followed by three years' supervised release, which is similar to probation. His father will be on supervised release for two years after his release, but the judge ordered him to spend the first two months of that time in home detention.

Javed Saeed repaid the entire $211,208 that the government estimated it lost to the scheme with the help of loans from 13 people in his community, according to his lawyer, Thomas J. Murphy.

All the sentences also included fines: $5,000 for Javed Saeed, $2,500 for Dastgir Saeed, $1,200 for Khan, and $1,000 for Chaudhary.

The judge also ordered Khan to do 150 hours of community service work.

The fraud consisted of exchanging food-stamps for items not eligible for the program, including cash, and charging customers an extra $8 to $10 for $20 of cash or goods.

Lawyer Thomas V. Daily, representing Chaudhary, wrote in his sentencing memorandum, that his client "did what he knew was against Food Stamp rules but did not understand, at the time, the severity of his wrongdoing. He had been advised by his employer that the likely consequence of a discovered violation would be the removal of the Food Stamp EBT machine, or the store paying a fine. He did not personally receive any of the profits arising from the conduct.

"Since the time of his arrest in January 2020, over the course of 33 months, Mr. Chaudhary has paid the price for his actions, suffering financially, personally and, most hurtfully, the shame of being labeled as a convicted felon," the defense lawyer continued. "There is no need for further punishment, and certainly no need to incarcerate a man of his advanced age and frail health, to achieve the purposes of sentencing."

Assistant Federal Defender Moira F. Buckley, representing Khan, made similar arguments. She quoted Khan as saying in a letter to the judge that he "is especially remorsefully that his conduct impacted a 'program that is there to help people who cannot afford to buy food ... I feel terrible that what I did impacted that program and the people who need it.'"

Prosecutor Anastasia E. King didn't recommend a specific sentence, asking the judge in Khan's case only to "impose a fair and just sentence that reflects the defendant's involvement in this lengthy period of financial exploitation that resulted in enrichment to his employer."

