Store clerks indicted in corner store rape; more victims come forward

Two men accused of locking and raping a girl inside a corner store in northeast Rochester last month have been indicted, and one of the men has been accused of sexually assaulting four more victims, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Shadad Alghaithy, now 21, and James Hampton, 28, are accused of locking the girl inside 95 Central Park on March 19 after the girl entered the shop at the corner of Central Park and Scio Street to buy hair gel.

City court documents allege that one of the two store clerks inside the shop pulled her into a back room at the store, where she was sexually assaulted despite telling him to stop. After the girl left the store, she went home and told her family about the encounter and they called 911, said Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department.

Officers apprehended the two clerks that afternoon without incident, Bello said. Police executed a search warrant at the store and recovered five pounds of marijuana and a Glock 9mm handgun, loaded with 48 rounds in a drum-style magazine. The gun, police said, was reported stolen from Whitehall, Ohio.

The store is across the street from the campus of the Dr. Freddie Thomas Learning Center, home to a pair of elementary schools.

Police say a girl was sexually assaulted by two store clerks after she went to the corner store at 95 Central Park.

Both men are facing numerous felonies in connection with the March 19 incident. According to the indictment, Alghaithy and Hampton are each charged with two counts of each of the following felonies — first-degree rape, second-degree rape, third-degree rape and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Alghaithy is also accused of seven more felonies in connection with four other victims — two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree rape, third-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, third-degree criminal sexual act and attempted first-degree sexual abuse.

Alghaithy is a level 2 sex offender based on a 2021 felony conviction for first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors.

The DA's Office did not share further details about what happened to the additional victims, including whether any of the alleged sexual assaults occurred inside the same Central Park store.

Rochester police on Wednesday declined to comment on the additional victims since the case has been heard by a Monroe County grand jury and pending prosecution by the DA's Office.

Alghaithy and Hampton are scheduled to be arraigned in state Supreme Court by Justice Charles Schiano Jr. on Monday morning. Both men are being held without bail in the Monroe County Jail.

The incident sparked an immediate review of all 239 sex offenders under the supervision of the county's probation office to ensure that each one is complying with state law or court orders at both their residence and place of employment. Alghaithy, who was on probation at the time of the incident and should not have been working in a shop within 1,000 feet of a school.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Shadad Alghaithy, James Hampton indicted in store rape in Rochester NY