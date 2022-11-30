Store employee assaulted during robbery

Nov. 29—THOMASVILLE — One man is in custody and another is being sought in an armed robbery at a store in which an employee was assaulted Monday night.

Employees of the Dollar General in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue reported that two men entered the store about 8:15 p.m., brandished a firearm and demanded money, the Thomasville Police Department said.

One man struck an employee in the head with a firearm, police say. The employee wasn't seriously injured.

The two men drove off together and later were involved in a wreck at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Kanoy Road but drove away from that. No injuries occurred as a result of the wreck.

A short time later, officers with the High Point Police Department found the vehicle and two men standing nearby. Both ran away after seeing the officers.

High Point police apprehended Zytae Tyshawn Baskins, 27, of Greensboro, who was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to Thomasville police. Baskins was being held at the Davidson County Jail in Lexington with bond set at $202,400 secured. Additional charges are pending.

High Point police say that a cell phone stolen during an armed robbery in Thomasville earlier in the evening started pinging around Leonard Avenue in High Point. A High Point police officer spotted a man in a stolen vehicle on Leonard Avenue near Carter Street.

When the man saw the officer, he ran. Officers set up a perimeter and a K-9 track. Officers found the man hiding under a vehicle in the 1800 block of Fern Avenue. Officers also found several items related to the armed robbery in Thomasville, including a gun, according to High Point police.

Officers were searching Tuesday for the second man.

Law enforcement that asks anyone with information call Thomasville Crime Stoppers at

336-476-8477 or Thomasville police at 336-475-4260.