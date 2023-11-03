Store employee says new homeless shelter in Lacey has brought more crime to area

The arrival of the Maple Court enhanced homeless shelter, which opened this year on Quinault Drive in Lacey, has resulted in more crime for area businesses, a store employee told Lacey City Council on Thursday.

Big Lots service manager Paula Sheegog said the area dealt with crime before the Days Inn was converted into a shelter, but now it’s “gone crazy,” saying they are finding drug paraphernalia around the store, as well as residents doing drugs inside the store, or are overdosing outside of it.

There also has been increased theft, she said.

One day she saw a shelter resident steal from the store and then watched as he ran back to Maple Court. While she was on the phone to police, another person ran out the front door with more merchandise and then a person who had overdosed was discovered in the parking lot.

“It’s just become ridiculous,” she said.

Big Lots is part of the Hawks Prairie Village Mall, which faces Marvin Road, but is also across Quinault Drive from Maple Court. Sheegog said the other businesses there, such as Ace Hardware, Safeway, The Dollar Store and Whistle Workwear have the same concerns.

However, she was the only store employee to speak during public comment. Two men in the audience, who apparently work for some of those area businesses, came to the meeting but declined to address the council and speak to The Olympian.

They may have spoken to council members or staff after the meeting.

Maple Court is home to 100-plus residents who used to occupy an encampment in Olympia near Hobby Lobby. As part of the state’s rights-of-way program, which aims to get people out of those public places near freeways and into housing, they were moved to the Lacey site.

Sheegog thinks that the alleged crime Hobby Lobby had to deal with has just been shifted to another part of town.

“That is totally what happened,” said Sheegog to a reporter during the meeting.

During the meeting, City Manager Rick Walk talked to The Olympian about Sheegog’s concerns.

“We are well aware of the increased activity,” said Walk in response to Sheegog’s comments. He said as new residents are placed at Maple Court there is what he called a “settling period.”

Lacey police have created emphasis patrols for the area, including for retail theft, he added. The city also has been in contact with the Low Income Housing Institute, which manages Maple Court, about addressing the problems and to work with area businesses.

Maple Court has been responsive to the city’s concerns and is committed to making sure the site is well-managed, Walk said.

More about the enhanced shelter can be found on the city of Lacey website.