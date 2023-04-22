Store evacuated during rampage

Apr. 21—A 28-year-old Odessa man was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday afternoon after he went on a rampage and threatened to shoot people at the westside H-E-B store, causing the store to evacuate.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a disturbance call from the H-E-B on West University Boulevard around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, several people pointed out Marquis Washington, who was standing in front of the store, the report stated. He was taken into custody and store security employees showed officers surveillance video of Washington throwing a cooler to the ground, spilling its contents, popping balloons and punching pots and pans.

In all, nearly $500 worth of items were destroyed, the report stated.

Employees said they decided to evacuate the store because Washington repeatedly yelled, "I'm going to kill someone," the report stated.

Washington denied destroying anything and said he went to the store because he was planning a barbecue, the report stated.

An officer wrote in his report Washington, whose pupils were dilated, then began saying nonsensical things.

Washington was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief, terroristic threat and public intoxication, all misdemeanors. He remained in the Ector County jail Friday night on surety bonds totaling $8,000.