Store offers $50,000 reward to catch woman suspected of stealing $300,000 in jewelry

Oct. 13—The owner of Consign Furniture and Jewelry in Liberty Lake is offering a $50,000 reward to anyone who can help track down a woman suspected of stealing about $300,000 worth of jewelry from the store.

The woman entered the jewelry shop at 21605 E. Country Vista Drive at 5:08 p.m. Monday and hid inside until around 8 p.m., police said in a news release. Surveillance footage showed her emerging then and heading toward the jewelry display, officers said.

Liberty Lake Police Department Detective Sgt. Jeff Jones did not have new details on Wednesday afternoon, but said he thinks the case is solvable.

Employees at the store declined to comment Wednesday.

The woman was seen on surveillance footage wearing a hat with a sunflower on it, gray tennis shoes and workout sweats.

People with more information are asked to contact the Liberty Lake Police Department at (509) 755-1140, or call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.