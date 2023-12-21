New store to open in former Tuesday Morning space at 21st and Greenwich

Another home improvement store is coming to the space Tuesday Morning used to occupy in Regency Lakes at 21st and Greenwich.

Westlake Ace Hardware is taking the 18,200-square-foot space.

This will make eight Westlake Ace stores in the greater Wichita area.

Work will start on the one in Regency Lakes early in the new year, and the store should open sometime in the summer.

The store will offer the variety of services and departments that Ace is known for, including lawn and garden, electrical and plumbing supplies along with key fob replacements, key cutting and propane tank exchanges.

Brands for sale include paints by Benjamin Moore and Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines; Craftsman, Milwaukee and DeWalt power tools; Big Green Egg, Traeger and Weber grills and accessories; Scotts lawn products; and Yeti drinkware, coolers and accessories.