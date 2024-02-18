Store at Outlet Shoppes victimized by ‘smash and grab’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A store at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso was victimized by a “smash-and-grab incident,” the shopping center said in a statement sent out on Sunday, Feb. 18.

The individuals involved in that incident were also observed shoplifting at “multiple stores within the shopping center,” the statement added.

Officials at the Outlet Shoppes did not say when the incident happened.

The rest of the statement read as follows:

“After a thorough investigation, the individuals responsible have been positively identified, and appropriate legal action will be taken against them. It is important to note that this incident was not gang-related.

“Our priority remains the safety and security of our shoppers and employees. We are cooperating fully with local law enforcement authorities to ensure that justice is served swiftly and effectively.

“We appreciate the support and cooperation of our community as we work together to maintain a safe and welcoming environment for all visitors to The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso.”

