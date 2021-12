Reuters

Authorities searched for the parents of a Michigan teenager accused of murdering four fellow high school students, after they were charged with involuntary manslaughter on Friday for buying their son the weapon as a Christmas gift and ignoring warning signs as late as the day of the shooting. A fugitive warrant was issued for James and Jennifer Crumbley, who failed to appear for a court arraignment on Friday, and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office posted a Be On the Lookout notice for them on Facebook. "If they think they're going to get away, they're not," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN.