Store owners on Beacon Hill concerned after string of break-ins over weekend

Authorities are investigating after numerous businesses in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood were broken into over the weekend.

Boston Police say there have been four break-ins or attempted breaks on Charles Street in the last 48 hours.

Cell phone video from one business owner shows the front door of her store, Remy’s Creations, smashed and the inside ransacked. Owner Remy Stressenger tells Boston 25 News an iPad was taken among other valuables.

It is unclear if the robberies are connected and police say no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



