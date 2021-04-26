Store refuses to sell gun to man who said he wanted to kill 8 people, Texas cops say

Dawson White
·3 min read

Police are searching for a Texas man accused of making disturbing comments while trying to buy a gun at a sporting goods store in Houston earlier this month.

A worker at an Academy Sports and Outdoors store told police he was working the gun counter on April 16 when a man — later identified as 32-year-old Joseph Abreu — started asking him about the prices of different guns, police said in an affidavit.

Abreu, who was with another man, told the worker he was looking for something in the $200 to $250 range. He kept increasing what he said he could pay until the worker told him the store had a gun priced at $399 — a Walther 9mm pistol, according to police.

Abreu quickly said he’d take it, the worker told police, adding that he thought it was odd Abreu didn’t want to examine the weapon before buying it.

The worker proceeded with the sale, taking Abreu’s driver’s license and asking him to fill out the purchase paperwork.

Throughout the interaction, the man who was with Abreu kept asking about ammunition and whether it was included in the purchase, the worker told police.

As Abreu started filling out the purchase forms, the worker brought over the pistol and explained what came with the gun, police said.

When he mentioned the gun came with both a six- and eight-round magazine, Abreu is accused of replying: “Man, that’s fine, I got eight rounds to kill eight people today.”

The worker explained to Abreu that he couldn’t sell him the pistol after making that kind of comment and contacted his manager to explain the situation, police said.

The manager also told Abreu he couldn’t buy the gun and Abreu got upset, police said. He reportedly became concerned that he’d given his information to the worker and asked for his driver’s license back.

Abreu took his license then left the store with the other man. The worker said Abreu “seemed off” as well as “shaky” and “nervous.”

Abreu’s purchase was canceled and the workers circulated his information to other Academy stores in the area so he wouldn’t be able to buy a gun elsewhere.

The incident was also captured on surveillance video.

Abreu is wanted on the charge of attempted possession of a firearm by a felon. He hasn’t been arrested, according to court records.

“He does have a prior felony conviction which under state law prohibits him from possessing a firearm,” Victoriano Flores, a Harris County assistant district attorney, told KPRC.

Previously, Abreu has been convicted on charges of prostitution with three or more priors, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest with previous convictions, according to court documents filed by the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Abreu likely would have been flagged after filling out the federal firearm purchase form due to past convictions, according to the outlet.

Anyone with information as to where Abreu might be is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Read next:

7-year-old shot when dad fires at car during fight with mom, Michigan police say

‘Profoundly sad’: 3-year-old accidentally shoots 8-month-old brother, Texas cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Six die in fiery crash involving van for sober living group, Georgia cops say

    Part of Interstate 85 was closed for hours.

  • How CJ McCollum Created the NBA’s Most Coveted Wine

    The Portland Trail Blazers star is using his proximity to Oregon’s best vineyards to develop his palate—and his own label.

  • Anthony Hopkins pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman after upset Oscars win for best actor

    Hopkins said Boseman was “taken from us far too early.”

  • Younger Singapore residents more concerned about vaccine safety than older folks: IPS study

    Younger Singaporeans and permanent residents are more concerned about COVID-19 vaccine safety than older folks, according to a study by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) released on Monday (26 April).

  • The Best, Worst and Strangest Moments of the 2021 Oscars

    From Regina King’s memorable entrance to Yuh-Jung Youn’s speech—and a puzzling conclusion

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second dose of COVID vaccine

    A CBS News poll finds just more than half of the people surveyed are hesitant to get a shot and feel more testing is needed. Meanwhile, the CDC says more than 5 million Americans have not received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Lilia Luciano reports.

  • Older Millennials Are Making This Huge Housing Mistake

    Housing is the typical American's largest monthly expense -- but it's a cost that should still be kept in check. As a general rule, it's a good idea to keep housing costs at or below 30% of your take-home pay. For homeowners, that 30% includes a monthly mortgage payment, property taxes, and homeowners insurance.

  • U.S. states, cities await guidelines on spending stimulus

    U.S. states and local governments are raring to tap billions of dollars coming their way in new federal stimulus funding, but are anxiously awaiting guidance to determine whether items on their wish lists are allowed. U.S. Treasury Department guidance is also expected to clarify states' ability to cut taxes and may address using stimulus money to pay off debt. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, signed by President Joe Biden in March, allocates $350 billion for states, municipalities, counties, tribes, and territories to help repair their coronavirus-damaged budgets and economies.

  • It’s not cops’ job ‘to raise your kid,’ Texas sheriff says in wake of police shootings

    His comments come after several people were fatally shot by police in April.

  • UFC 261's packed house showed us what we badly missed

    It was clear from the opening moments how much a packed building with loud, enthusiastic fans means to a fight card.

  • The Supreme Court is wrong. Even children who kill don't deserve life without parole.

    These sentences ignore brain research and are tainted by racial bias. Until last week's opinion, the court was headed toward closing the door on them.

  • AZ parent blasts school board for hosting retirement party, canceling prom

    Jennifer Alvey, a parent of five in Arizona's Chandler Unified School District, says she doesn't understand 'the double standard.'

  • Chuck Schumer aims to mock Larry Kudlow with 'plant-based beer' Oscars tweet, confuses everybody

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wants everyone to know he watched the Oscars, with alcohol in hand, like a normal person. The photo he posted on social media, did not, however, reflect how most people watch the Academy Awards — in a hardback chair, about 18 inches from the screen — and unless you spent a lovely spring weekend obsessing about politics (which, to be fair, would include many people on Twitter), you probably have no idea what he meant by "plant-based beer." Excited to be watching the Oscars with an ice cold plant-based beer. Thanks Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/Wk8MQnjkUf — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 26, 2021 Yes, beer is plant-based — typically, malted grain, hops, yeast, water, and whatever other plant-based (non-meat, usually) ingredients a brewer dreams up to add. But Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, former President Donald Trump's former White House economic adviser, used the phrase on his show Friday, when trying to paint President Biden's proposed emissions cut as the ultimate July 4th spoiler. For those confused Larry Kudlow said that Biden will force people to drink plant based beers. Just Shumer throwing some shade! pic.twitter.com/ACLrLtwVzs — Andrea (@AndreaPunksmom) April 26, 2021 As CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale points out, Biden has not proposed any modification to the American diet, and the University of Michigan researchers who published the study linking less meat consumption with lower carbon emissions are reportedly just as confused about how this happened as everyone else. This stuff is completely imaginary. Biden has not proposed any limit on Americans’ meat consumption. What happened: 1) The Daily Mail ran an article that dishonestly connected Biden’s climate plan with a not-at-all-about-Biden study. 2) Others on the right just ran with this. pic.twitter.com/VRB52TPmUj — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 25, 2021 So, that's what the "plant-based beer" comment was about. Schumer's TV viewing posture remains an enduring mystery. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersMichigan's latest COVID-19 wave is hitting people in their 30s and 40s especially hardJoy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'

  • The Heartland Property-Tax Rebellion

    Property taxes are generally the most hated of all taxes, and with good reason. As they pay their property-tax bills each year, owners are forced to cut a check and realize the cost of government. From the small-business owner who is struggling to make payroll to the millennial attempting to make his first home purchase, high property-tax burdens affect everyone. In some cases, retirees on fixed incomes can tragically be taxed out of their homes as property-tax bills steadily increase. Addressing the issue of excessive property-tax burdens can be an extremely challenging endeavor at the state level since most real property taxes are levied at the local levels of government and are thus based on the spending levels set by those local governments. However, in our view, state lawmakers in Topeka, Kan., have just perfected the recipe for states across America to address this problem. After passing in the Kansas House and Senate by overwhelming, bipartisan margins, Democratic governor Laura Kelly recently signed the “Truth in Taxation” property-tax reform into law. While Governor Kelly vetoed a similar bill last year during the COVID-shortened session, she likely saw the writing on the wall, with massive margins in support of the reform again this year. The new Kansas Truth in Taxation law reduces the mill levy so that new property valuations produce the same dollar amount of property tax to cities, counties, and school districts as it did the previous year. If local officials want to raise the revenue-neutral mill levy, they must notify citizens of their intent, hold a public hearing to take comment, and take a recorded vote on the entire tax increase. These new requirements thereby close the honesty gap; local officials can no longer pretend to “hold the line” on property-tax rates while taking in large increases from valuation changes. This common-sense policy is based on the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) model policy and the successes of Utah and Tennessee. Under Utah’s Truth in Taxation law, the effective property-tax rate declined 7.5 percent between 2000 and 2018; during that same period, the Kansas effective tax rate jumped 22 percent. Hardworking taxpayers in Kansas can now expect lower effective property-tax rates and a more honest discussion around property-tax burdens in the future. State policy-makers are frequently reminded by their constituents of the painful symptom of high property-tax burdens, but they often misdiagnose the underlying cause: spending growth in cities and counties. Due to decades of unintended consequences, many states originally adopted personal income taxes to “buy down” local property-tax burdens with state revenues. Lest we forget the tale of New Jersey, which in 1965 remarkably had neither an income tax nor a general sales tax. By 1976, it had adopted both, at least in part to reduce local property taxes. Today, after failing to control local spending in towns across New Jersey, the Garden State has some of the highest income-tax rates and sales-tax burdens in the nation — and the third-highest-property-tax burden in America. The status quo is, indeed, a great political deal for progressive local units of government. Spend liberally, and then when the bills come due, send a portion of it to the state capitol — along with your taxpayer-funded lobbyists — and ask for additional revenue sharing from state taxpayers to help socialize the costs. When those localities with tax-and-spend proclivities do not receive the state aid they seek, they can conveniently direct the anger from property taxpayers toward the state capitol. Considering principled and long-term strategies for reducing high property tax-burdens is essential. When policy changes are implemented successfully, states can dramatically improve their economic competitiveness, as well as remove a crushing burden from individual and business property owners who are concerned with the escalation in their property-tax bills. Before Kansas’s recent reforms, Utah and Tennessee received the most attention for their property-tax transparency measures. Since its enactment in 1985, Utah’s Truth in Taxation law has helped the Beehive State maintain a low property-tax burden. As former Utah senator Howard Stephenson, who led the Utah Truth in Taxation effort, said: “Local governments should not receive an automatic 12% revenue increase simply because property valuations increased 12%.” When the law was passed, Utah had the 24th lowest property taxes in the country, but thanks in large part to its Truth in Taxation law, the state has improved to 14th lowest today. This has been one of the policy reforms that has kept Utah at the top economic outlook in America in all 13 editions of the annual Rich States, Poor States: ALEC-Laffer State Economic Competitiveness Index. The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy’s annual survey puts this in perspective. A commercial property in Richfield, Utah, valued at $1 million with $200,000 in fixtures, paid $16,177 in property tax in 2019. That same property in Iola, Kan., paid $52,830. That’s the power of the transparency and honesty principles of Truth in Taxation. Other states are likely to follow suit as they realize the incredible benefits of having a more predictable and transparent property-tax system that enhances economic competitiveness. In particular, we are watching developments in Lincoln, Neb., where legislators are pursuing their own version of Truth in Taxation this session. Kansas is the latest state to adopt the “gold standard” model to increase accountability and transparency and to address escalating property-tax burdens on behalf of their constituents. More states should follow the lead of Kansas and Utah so they can avoid the fate of New Jersey and other high-tax states. Jonathan Williams is chief economist and executive vice president of policy at the American Legislative Exchange Council. Dave Trabert is the chief executive officer at Kansas Policy Institute.

  • Sharon Osbourne's missing cat returns home as former 'Talk' co-hosts lend support

    Although Osbourne left "The Talk" on bad terms, some of her former co-hosts shared concern over the missing pet.

  • Dogecoin’s Major Price Increase: Is It a Worthwhile Investment?

    If you're bored with index funds and you're ready to roll the dice on one of those sexy and mysterious new alternative investments, you have plenty of options. One of those options involves a Japanese...

  • Woman shot, killed after street racers shut down Dallas intersection, police say

    The shooting occurred Sunday night.

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • Remembering the lives lost to COVID-19: Alicia Arias, 78, of Buena Park, Calif.

    Alicia Arias, 79, of Buena Park, Calif., died on Jan. 13, 2021, after becoming ill with COVID-19. She is among the more than 569,000 Americans who have succumbed to the disease since the first known fatality in the United States in early 2020. Her daughter, Yolanda Arias, told Yahoo News that people gravitated to her mother because she was loving and accepting of others. “She loved just making everybody happy. Making everybody happy made her happy,” Arias said.

  • Myanmar activists call for new non-cooperation campaign

    Scattered protests took place in Myanmar's big cities on Sunday, a day after Senior General Min Aung Hlaing reached an agreement at a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Indonesia on steps to bring peace. The junta chief did not submit to calls for the release of political prisoners, including the leader of the ousted civilian government, Aung San Suu Kyi, and the ASEAN accord lacked any timeline for ending the crisis.