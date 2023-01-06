Store worker stole over 750 lottery tickets and cashed in winnings, Texas police say

A convenience store employee stole thousands of dollars in lottery tickets and prize winnings over the span of multiple months, Texas authorities said.

The owner of a convenience store in San Antonio noticed bundles of lottery tickets disappearing sometime in December, the San Antonio Police Department said in a news conference Thursday, Jan. 5. The owner began reviewing surveillance footage and noticed an employee activating the missing lottery tickets, police said.

The owner confronted the 37-year-old worker who admitted to activating the tickets, police said. The woman said she would activate the tickets, keep a few and put a few for sale.

The worker stole 30 bundles of tickets with each bundle containing 25 to 30 lottery tickets, police said. She took over 750 tickets worth $31,000 in total, officers said.

After activating the tickets, the woman went to different locations in San Antonio to cash in the winnings, police said. She claimed $21,000 in lottery prizes. In total, police said the woman stole more than $52,000 between October and December.

Police arrested the woman who is facing a charge of lottery fraud and theft.

