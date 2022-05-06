Storefront windows of several Farmington businesses vandalized

May 6—FARMINGTON — Police are investigating several reports of vandalized windows at downtown businesses and a parked vehicle on Thursday.

Police believe the vandalism occurred between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Among the businesses hit were Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers on Broadway. A white ceramic-type ball, like a marble, struck a storefront window, owner Kenny Brechner said. Photos of the damage were posted on the business' Facebook page.

It penetrated the glass and had fallen to the ground. The glass was punctured but still together until a gust of wind knocked a portion of the glass out, he said.

The window now has plywood covering it, Brechner said.

Members of the community have posted comments on the Facebook page with people offering concern and words of support for Brechner.

"We so deeply appreciate the community's support at this time. It certainly makes for a heartening contrast to the vandalism itself," Brechner wrote in an email.

Up the street, Farmington Lions Club Thrift Store also had a storefront window damaged. A pellet struck the outer layer of the two-paned glass and shattered the pane, Manager Patty Bessey said. She called the landlord, Craig Jordan, when she saw it and it was reported to police. A police officer went to the store and told her it was a pellet, she said.

"It's just upsetting. It's Farmington. It's awful," she said, adding that it would be awful anywhere.

Bessey is hoping that there was a video surveillance camera that may have captured an image of the person responsible, she said.

On Thursday, vandalism was reported on High and Main streets and Broadway between 8 a.m. and just past noon.

"There were several windows broken; we are still taking reports," Farmington Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote, wrote in an email at 12:42 p.m.

"The Farmington Police Department received complaints of vandalism to several downtown businesses and at least one parked motor vehicle," Police Chief Kenneth Charles wrote in an email Thursday evening.

Story continues

"Investigations have revealed that windows had been shattered by small projectiles. The incidents are believed to have occurred between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Surveillance video is being reviewed to identify a vehicle suspected to be involved in the damage. The vehicle is a small silver or gray sedan," Charles wrote.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. People who may have information about the vandalism are asked to contact Farmington Police Department at 207-778-6311.