Storefront a wreck after burglars crash into SODO pot shop

Cleanup is underway after burglars rammed a car into a SODO pot store, leaving the storefront in a chaotic mess early Friday.

Dockside Cannabis, at 1728 Fourth Avenue South, has extensive damage. Not only is there broken glass, but doors and windows are unhinged and metal gates are in a heap.

At 3:15 a.m., one of the managers received a notification from the store’s alarm system. We he got to the store, police were there and a Hyundai Santa Fe that was used to crash into the store was being towed away.

Police said the car was stolen.

After checking surveillance footage, the manager saw that four people got inside and took off with about $1,000 worth of merchandise.

Unfortunately, Dockside is familiar with this type of crime.

The company has four locations. The SODO branch was burglarized the same way on July 31.

On Monday, a smash-and-grab burglary occurred at Dockside’s Ballard location. A stolen Kia was driven through the storefront.

The manager said Friday’s incident was the seventh burglary at a Dockside Cannabis location.

