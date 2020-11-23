Stores With the Best and Worst Return Policies

Woman using smartphone and holding shopping bag while standing on the mall background.

When you’re making your holiday gift list this year, keep in mind that where you buy presents is just as important as what you buy. The chances are pretty high that some of the gifts you buy will be returned. In fact, the 2020 Deloitte Holiday Retail Servey found that 33% of shoppers made returns last holiday season.

Yes, the thought behind a gift does count. But you should also think about buying gifts at stores with generous return policies to make it easier for your friends and family to take back the items they don’t want. Who has time to research store return policies, though?

Don’t worry: GOBankingRates has done the research for you. We looked at 69 of the top U.S. retailers to find out which ones have the best and worst return policies, evaluating them on the time allotted to return items for a full refund, whether a refund is given in the form of original payment, whether an item can be returned without a receipt, and whether free shipping is available for online returns. The stores on GOBankingRates’ list are organized by retail category.

So, if you’re trying to figure out where to do your holiday shopping, consider these stores that offer generous returns — and think twice before shopping at stingy retailers.

Big-Box Retailers

A majority of shoppers plan to do holiday shopping online, and half plan to shop with mass merchants, according to Deloitte. That’s probably no surprise, considering that these retailers offer such a wide range of products. If you’re planning to do your shopping at a big-box retailer, the good news is that the two biggest players in this retail sector — Walmart and Target — have generous return policies. In fact, Walmart’s return policy is better than many on this list.

Walmart store in Long Beach

1. Walmart

Days to return for a full refund: 90

Extension for holiday returns: Extensions on return windows for products purchased between Oct. 16 and Dec. 25 are as follows: 14 days: Return by Jan. 8, 2021 30 days: Return by Jan. 24, 2021 60 days: Return by Feb. 23, 2021 90 days: No extension

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

Los Angeles, NOV 26: The famous target grocery store in the Glendale Galleria shopping mall on NOV 26, 2018 at Los Angeles, California - Image.

2. Target

Days to return for a full refund: 90

Extension for holiday returns: The extended holiday return policy is as follows: Electronics and entertainment items purchased Oct. 1 through Dec. 25: Refund period begins Dec. 26 Apple products (except mobile phones) purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 25: 15-day refund period begins Dec. 26

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

New York NY/USA-December 8, 2016 A KMart store in New York - Image.

3. K-Mart

Days to return for a full refund : 45 for Shop Your Way members; 30 for non-members

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

GLOUCESTER, VA - MARCH 14, 2014: Big Lot's shopping center main entrance, Big Lot's headquartered in Columbus originally Consolidated Stores Corporation Changed its name to Big Lot's on May 16, 2001 - Image.

4. Big Lots

Days to return for a full refund : 30

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

Philadelphia Pennsylvania，October 7 2018:The Sears retail store sign and entrance.

5. Sears

Days to return for a full refund : 45 for Shop Your Way members; 30 non-members

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 6, 2018: Christmas decor with Believe campaign theme at Macy's flagship store at Herald Square in New York - Image.

Clothing and Department Stores

Clothing and accessories are expected to be at the top of Americans’ shopping lists this year, according to the Deloitte holiday survey. Be careful where you do your holiday shopping for clothes — return policies can vary greatly among retailers in this category.

Department stores tend to have better return policies than clothing-only stores. The return policy at Macy’s is one of the better ones. However, the most generous policy is at Nordstrom, which doesn’t place a time limit on returns and doesn’t require a receipt for returns.

Nordstrom Del Amo mall

1. Nordstrom

Days to return for a full refund : No time limit

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: No

Bloomingdale's at Mall at Millenia, Orlando, Florida on December 3, 2017 - Image.

2. Bloomingdale's

Days to return for a full refund : 365

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

FALMOUTH, MAINE, USA - APRIL, 2018: The entrance to L.

3. L.L. Bean

Days to return for a full refund : 365, except for defective items, which will be considered for returns beyond a year

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, if other evidence of purchase can be found

Free shipping for online returns: No

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Macy's store illuminated with lights and Christmas tree at Union Square, San Francisco on November 30, 2014 in San Francisco, California.

4. Macy's

Days to return for a full refund : 90

Extension for holiday returns: Purchases made by Dec. 31 may be returned by Jan. 31, 2021 or the last date allowed under the standard return policy; exceptions exist for some products.

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

New York,NY/USA/December 18, 2018 Gap next to its Old Navy brand store in Times Square in New York - Image.

5. Gap/Old Navy/Banana Republic/Athleta

Days to return for a full refund : 45

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

Scottsdale, Az/USA -12.

6. Neiman Marcus

Days to return for a full refund : 30

Extension for holiday returns: Jan. 31, 2021, for items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Yes, within 15 days

New York NY/USA-December 3, 2011 The Midtown Manhattan JCPenney department store in New York - Image.

7. J.C. Penney

Days to return for a full refund : No time limit

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

Huntington Beach, California/United States: 04/07/2019: A store front sign for the department store known as Kohl's - Image.

8. Kohl's

Days to return for a full refund : 180, except for premium electronics

Extension for holiday returns: Jan. 31, 2021 for items purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: No

HONG KONG-AUGUST 15, 2017: Zara store at the Hong Kong International Airport.

9. Zara

Days to return for a full refund : 30

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt : No — Even exchanges only

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - CIRCA DECEMBER, 2018: Victoria's Secret brand name over a shop entrance at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow.

10. Victoria's Secret

Days to return for a full refund: 90

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIFORNIA - TUES.

11. Abercrombie & Fitch

Days to return for a full refund: 60

Extension for holiday returns: Jan. 31, 2021 for purchases made between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, or within 60 days, whichever is longer.

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

Anthropologie

12. Anthropologie

Days to return for a full refund: 60

Extension for holiday returns: Jan. 31, 2021 for purchases made between Oct. 1 and Dec. 1

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only as an exchange

Free shipping for online returns: No

New York NY/USA-March 18, 2013 An Express clothing store in Times Square in New York - Image.

13. Express

Days to return for a full refund: 60

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Even exchange only

Free shipping for online returns: No

New York NY/USA-December 18, 2010 Lane Bryant store in Midtown Manhattan - Image.

14. Lane Bryant

Days to return for a full refund: 45

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

Houston, Texas/USA 08/22/2019: Burlington storefront in Humble, Texas.

15. Burlington

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Extension for holiday returns: Jan. 5, 2021 (Jan. 20, 2021 for loyalty members) for items purchased between Oct. 14 and Dec. 6.

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: N/A

Oakville, Ontario, Canada - July 14, 2019: Marshalls store in Oakville, Ontario, Canada near Toronto.

16. Marshalls

Days to return for a full refund: 30 for store purchases, 40 for online purchases

Extension for holiday returns: Jan. 24, 2021 for purchases made between Oct. 11 and Dec. 24

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

TJ-maxx store, Quakertown, Pennsylvania - July 14, 2017.

17. TJ Maxx

Days to return for a full refund: 30 for store purchases, 40 for online purchases

Extension for holiday returns: Jan. 24, 2021 for purchases made between Oct. 11 and Dec. 24

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

H&M in Del Amo Fashion Center

18. H&M

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: In-store exchange only

Free shipping for online returns: No

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, JULY 1, 2017: Dillard's Department Store - Image.

19. Dillard's

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

Leesport, PA, USA - June 14, 2018: Dollar General is an American chain of variety stores Headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Dollar General operates over 16,500 stores.

20. Dollar General

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

Shopper walks past Forever 21 store on September 4, 2011 in the city center of Rotterdam, Netherlands on Oct.

21. Forever 21

Days to return for a full refund: 60

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

Ross-Stores

22. Ross Stores

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit and you must show ID

Free shipping for online returns: N/A

New York City, NY, USA - December, 2018 - Saks Fifth Avenue, luxury department stores, decorated for Christmas Holidays, Manhattan.

23. Saks Fifth Avenue

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Extension for holiday returns: Jan. 23, 2021 for purchases made between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

Toronto, Canada - June 03, 2019: Dollar tree store in Toronto.

24. Dollar Tree

Days to return for a full refund: Does not offer refunds

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: N/A

Tablet and headphone best Christmas gifts - Image.

Electronics and Game Stores

Video games and electronics are among the most popular items on holiday wish lists this year, according to Deloitte. Unfortunately, electronics and game stores have some of the worst return policies. In fact, Apple has the shortest return policy of any retailer on this list — only 14 days.

Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada - June 03, 2019: Sign of Newegg Canada in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, an online retailer selling computer hardware and electronics based in California.

1. Newegg

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Extension for holiday returns: Jan. 31, 2021

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Only on items eligible for replacement. Otherwise, a restocking fee of 15%-30% applies.

NEW YORK CITY - MAY 12: The flagship Apple Store May 12, 2012 in New York, New York.

2. Apple

Days to return for a full refund: 14

Extension for holiday returns: Jan. 8, 2021 for purchases made between Nov. 10 and Dec. 25

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

New York NY/USA-January 22, 2011 A Gamestop video game store in the Herald Square shopping district in New York - Image.

3. GameStop

Days to return for a full refund: 30, except for pre-owned items, which get seven days

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

Northridge, CA/USA.

4. Best Buy

Days to return for a full refund: 15

Extension for holiday returns: Jan. 16, 2021 for purchases made between Oct. 13 and Jan. 2, 2021, except cellular products, major appliances and holiday products

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

Christmas flat lay background with Makeup product, professional cosmetics on mint.

Health and Beauty Stores

Buying beauty products as holiday gifts can be tricky, unless you know exactly what the recipient wants. If you don’t, consider buying from retailers with policies that will make returns easy. Among health and beauty stores, MAC Cosmetics and Bath & Body Works have the best return policies.

DUBAI, UAE - CIRCA JANUARY, 2019: MAC makeup products on display at Dubai International Airport.

1. MAC Cosmetics

Days to return for a full refund: No time limit

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

Raleigh, NC/United States- 11/23/2018: Large groups of mall shoppers browse through discounted items at Bath & Body Works on Black Friday.

2. Bath & Body Works

Days to return for a full refund: No time limit

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

Orlando,FL-USA August 09, 2019: Ulta Beauty Inc.

3. Ulta

Days to return for a full refund: 60

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

Liverpool, United Kingdom.

4. Morphe

Days to return for a full refund: 30 days after stores reopen from COVID-19 closures for store purchases; 60 days from shipping date for online orders

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

TURIN, ITALY, CIRCA DECEMBER 2017: the red and golden Christmas window shop of Sephora, a French chain of cosmetics stores and beauty products for women.

5. Sephora

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Extension for holiday returns: Jan. 15, 2021 for purchases made between Oct. 30 and Nov. 16

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: Only if return is due to Sephora’s error

Christmas time of IKEA at Sha Tin in HongKong, November 27th, 2017 - Image.

Home Goods and Furniture Stores

Nearly half of this year’s holiday shoppers are expected to make home and kitchen purchases, reported Deloitte. If you’re among them, you’ll have to consider return options from home goods and furniture stores.

Some offer only 30 days to return items, and several don’t allow returns without a receipt. Only one retailer offers free shipping on returns.

San Marcos, CA / USA - August 21, 2018: Exterior wide shot of a beautiful Bed Bath & Beyond store in California during golden hour - Image.

1. Bed Bath & Beyond

Days to return for a full refund: 90

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit; some form of proof of purchase is required

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

Novosibirsk, Russia - December 17, 2016: new year's decoration of shop

2. Ikea

Days to return for a full refund: 365

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

Las Vegas - Circa June 2019: Wayfair office.

3. Wayfair

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: No

The Container Store

4. The Container Store

Days to return for a full refund: 120

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: N/A

Los Angeles, California: February 28, 2018: A Pier 1 Imports store in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles.

5. Pier 1 Imports

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: No

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - October 16, 2017:HomeGoods retail store exterior and sign.

6. HomeGoods

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Extension for holiday returns: Jan. 24, 2021 for purchases made between Oct. 11 and Dec. 24

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

Boston, October 28, 2017: The front entrance to a Crate and Barrel store.

7. Crate & Barrel

Days to return for a full refund: 90

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

PotteryBarn

8. Pottery Barn

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Extension for holiday returns: Jan. 31, 2021 for purchases made between Oct. 15 and Dec. 26

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: Depends on reason for return

TYSONS, VA, USA - NOVEMBER 17, 2019: Williams Sonoma brand logo sign at retail store entrance with customers - Image.

9. Williams-Sonoma

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Extension for holiday returns: Jan. 31, 2021 for purchases made between Oct. 15 and Dec. 26

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

Merry Christmas and Happy New Years Handy Constrcution Tools background concept.

Home Improvement Stores

Fortunately for DIYers, the two biggest home improvement stores — Home Depot and Lowe’s — offer relatively generous return policies. But be careful: One only offers store credit for returns without a receipt.

Lowes Home Improvement warehouse names new CEO Marvin Ellison

1. Lowe's

Days to return for a full refund: 90, except for major appliances, outdoor power equipment, liquid paint, highway trailers and TVs and electronics

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit if purchase can’t be verified

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

"Wareham, Massachusetts, USA-January 7, 2013: An American flag flies over the entrance and outside facade of a large Home Depot store that sells a full range of building matrerials and home products.

2. The Home Depot

Days to return for a full refund: 180

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, within 30 days if purchase can be located in system

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

Toronto, Canada - June 22, 2019: Sherwin-Williams Paint Store storefront in Toronto.

3. Sherwin-Williams

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Proof of purchase required

Free shipping for online returns: No

Tipp City - Circa April 2018: Menards Home Improvement store.

4. Menards

Days to return for a full refund: 90

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but you must print a receipt for check or credit card purchases using the return receipt kiosk in stores or show ID

Free shipping for online returns: No

Ace-Hardware

5. Ace Hardware

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

Arts and craft supplies for Christmas.

Office, School and Art Supply Stores

“I want a stapler for Christmas,” said no one ever. But if you have a friend or family member who needs office supplies or kids who love arts and crafts, the stores that sell these items have consumer-friendly return policies. The best, by far, is at Staples — which allows returns at any time for a full refund or store credit if you don’t have a receipt.

RIDGECREST, UNITED STATES - APRIL 13, 2014: Staples Office Superstore in Ridgecrest, California.

1. Staples

Days to return for a full refund: No time limit, except for electronics and furniture, which get 14 days, and unopened software, which gets 30 days

Extension for holiday returns: Jan. 25, 2021, for any electronic or furniture products purchased between Nov. 15 and Dec. 24

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

SANTA CLARITA, CA/USA - SEPTEMBER 4, 2016: Exterior view of Jo Ann Fabrics and Crafts store.

2. Joann Fabric and Craft Stores

Days to return for a full refund: No time limit

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

Michaels store

3. Michaels

Days to return for a full refund: 180

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

AUSTIN - CIRCA MARCH 2017: Hobby Lobby is an arts and crafts store that is closed on Sundays.

4. Hobby Lobby

Days to return for a full refund: 90

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

front door with christmas wreath and packages.

Online Retailers

Holiday shopping can be a breeze if you do it all online from the comfort of your home. And fortunately, the two online retailers included here have extended holiday return policies this year. Amazon also has one of the best store credit cards, which you might want to consider if you frequently shop on the site.

amazon stock price value

1. Amazon

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Extension for holiday returns: Jan. 31, 2021, for items purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: No, but Amazon will automatically return up to $20 for return postage if return postage exceeds $20

Los Angeles, California, USA - 25 June 2019: Illustrative Editorial of Overstock website homepage.

2. Overstock

Days to return for a full refund: 30

Extension for holiday returns: Jan. 31, 2021 for purchases made between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Only for defective item or Overstock error

Misbehave pets eating and drinking Santa's snack.

Pet Stores

Don’t forget Fido or Fluffy during your holiday shopping. You’ll likely find what you need for your animal friends at Petco and PetSmart. But do these two popular pet stores have the return policies you need, too? Turns out, their return policies are essentially identical.

PetsMart

1. PetSmart

Days to return for a full refund: 60

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

Raritan, NJ, August 27, 2016: A Petco store front.

2. Petco

Days to return for a full refund: 60

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

Caucasian man opening a Christmas present with disappointment.

Shoe Stores

Shoes can be a tricky holiday gift to buy. Even if you know the recipient’s shoe size, there’s no guarantee that the fit will be right. Fortunately, online shoe retailer Zappos provides free shipping and ample time to make returns for a refund — 365 days. However, other retailers aren’t quite so generous.

An editorial stock photo of the Zappos.

1. Zappos

Days to return for a full refund: 365

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

BRIGHTON, MI - AUGUST 22: DSW Shoes, whose Brighton, MI store is shown August 22, 2015, has over 350 stores.

2. DSW

Days to return for a full refund: 60, or for store credit thereafter

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

RIMINI, ITALY - FEBRUARY 11, 2016: Foot Locker shop located in a shopping center in Rimini.

3. Foot Locker

Days to return for a full refund: 45, or 30 days after stores reopen following COVID-19 closings, whichever is later

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: No

Free shipping for online returns: No

A bright red Christmas bauble rolling into a golf hole.

Sporting Goods and Recreational Stores

If you’re shopping for sports fans or outdoor enthusiasts, one retailer stands out for its return policy: Big 5 Sporting Goods. You can return store purchases for a full refund at any time if you have a receipt and for store credit without a receipt. The one drawback is that it doesn’t offer free shipping for returns.

Phoenix, Arizona, USA - July 02, 2016: Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Phoenix.

1. Big 5 Sporting Goods

Days to return for a full refund: No time limit for store purchases; 90 days for online purchases

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

REI

2. Recreational Equipment Inc.

Days to return for a full refund: 365; 90 days for outdoor electronics

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: No, unless you’re a REI member

Free shipping for online returns: No

Cabelas

4. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops

Days to return for a full refund: 60; fee charged on refunded returns

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes, but only for store credit

Free shipping for online returns: No

San Leandro, CA/USA - October 8, 2019: Snowman on display along with other winter holiday products at Costco Wholesale.

Wholesale and Warehouse Stores

You might not only be stocking up on gifts at a warehouse store but also on food and other things for your holiday gatherings. In addition to low prices, these stores make it easy to return items if you’re not satisfied with them. Of these retailers, Costco offers the most generous return policy.

Costco warehouse in Lakewood

1. Costco

Days to return for a full refund: No time limit, except for electronics, which get 90 days

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: Yes

SUZHOU / CHINA - JANUARY 19, 2014: Newly-opened Link city shopping center / mall features membership discount store 'Sam's Club' - Image.

2. Sam's Club

Days to return for a full refund: No time limit, except for contact lenses, which get 30 days

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: No

York, PA, USA - January 26, 2019: BJs Wholesale Club is an American membership-only warehouse chain operating in the Eastern United States.

3. BJs Wholesale Club

Days to return for a full refund: 365, except for major appliances (30 days after delivery); TVs, home theater displays, laptops, tablets (14 days after receipt); and computers and electronics (90 days)

Extension for holiday returns: N/A

Returns accepted without a receipt: Yes

Free shipping for online returns: No

Daria Uhlig contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Stores With the Best and Worst Return Policies