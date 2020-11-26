What stores are closed Thanksgiving 2020? Target, Walmart, Kohl's among major retailers closed amid coronavirus

There will be plenty of time for a post-turkey nap on Thanksgiving this year.

With the coronavirus surging, even more stores are closed for the holiday.

The store closures are part of a trend in recent years, with more Black Friday in-store sales migrating online even before the pandemic.

Walmart was the first to announce in July that it wouldn't open stores on Thanksgiving for the first time since the late 1980s. Others including Target and Best Buy quickly followed, saying it was a way to support and protect employees.

Some grocery stores, drugstore chains and convenience stores are open.

The holiday shopping season got off to an earlier start and sales are lasting longer as retailers look to spread out demand and reduce crowds. Sales dubbed "Black Friday" started in early November with many new rounds of sales this week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified “shopping at crowded stores just before, on or after Thanksgiving” on a list of higher-risk activities to avoid and in guidance issued ahead of the holidays suggested online shopping.

