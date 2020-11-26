What stores are closed Thanksgiving 2020? Target, Walmart, Kohl's among major retailers closed amid coronavirus

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·2 min read

There will be plenty of time for a post-turkey nap on Thanksgiving this year.

With the coronavirus surging, even more stores are closed for the holiday.

The store closures are part of a trend in recent years, with more Black Friday in-store sales migrating online even before the pandemic.

Walmart was the first to announce in July that it wouldn't open stores on Thanksgiving for the first time since the late 1980s. Others including Target and Best Buy quickly followed, saying it was a way to support and protect employees.

Some grocery stores, drugstore chains and convenience stores are open.

The holiday shopping season got off to an earlier start and sales are lasting longer as retailers look to spread out demand and reduce crowds. Sales dubbed "Black Friday" started in early November with many new rounds of sales this week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified “shopping at crowded stores just before, on or after Thanksgiving” on a list of higher-risk activities to avoid and in guidance issued ahead of the holidays suggested online shopping.

Several restaurants also are closed on Thanksgiving. (See below and find restaurants open here.)

Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2020

Here are the major retailers staying closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Restaurants closed Thanksgiving 2020

While the majority of the following restaurants are closed, it is still possible some franchise locations will be open.

Thanksgiving 2020 grocery store hours: Here's when stores are open and closed Thursday

What restaurants are open Thanksgiving?: Starbucks, McDonald's, IHOP, Denny's, Popeyes and Dunkin' are among restaurants open Thursday

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Closed on Thanksgiving: More stores, restaurants closed amid COVID-19

    President Trump is reportedly heading to Pennsylvania for a Republican meeting on voter fraud allegations, ignoring advice from some of his aides in the process.Trump is "expected to join" his lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, as Republican state lawmakers on Wednesday hold a "hearing" about claims of election "irregularities," CNN reports. The plans could reportedly still change, but they were confirmed by Bloomberg, which noted that the event doesn't appear on Trump's public schedule. Trump continues to not concede the 2020 race to President-elect Joe Biden, despite the transition formally beginning, but his legal team has not provided any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election. Biden was recently certified as the winner in Pennsylvania.Attending this meeting of the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee, which will be held at a hotel, would be Trump's first trip outside of Washington since Election Day, CNN notes. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman confirmed the news and reported that "some aides had tried talking him out of this."Haberman adds that some of Trump's "advisers were kept in the dark about this" plan entirely, "underscoring how disjointed the president's team has become" since Election Day, and "others tried telling him" this "is a mistake." But Haberman reports that "among other things, Trump is likely to announce a 2024 campaign soon and this is brand building."This event will be coming after a key Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania was dismissed over the weekend, as well as after Giuliani held a bizarre press conference last week leveling baseless voter fraud claims. Lawyer Sidney Powell, who took part in that press conference, was subsequently said to not be part of Trump's legal team, and NBC News reports Trump has grown "concerned" that his team is made up of "fools that are making him look bad."More stories from theweek.com Why Trump's Flynn pardon could backfire Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. In pre-Thanksgiving address, Biden urges Americans not to 'surrender to the fatigue'