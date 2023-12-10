Here’s which stores are open on Christmas Day 2023

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Not everything can be closed on Christmas Day — hospitals and news stations for instance never shut down, but some stores even stay open too.

If you have forgotten a key ingredient for a holiday recipe, or have come down with an unexpected cold, these stores are here to help.

Stores open on Christmas Day 2023:

Most locations will be closed on Christmas Day, but select locations will have limited hours. Click here to find a CVS store near you.

Discount Drug Mart is open daily, all year long.

Hours vary by location.

On Christmas Day in previous years, Walgreens stores were open for limited hours. Click here for hours at your local Walgreens.

According to the Starbucks website, “This holiday season, Starbucks store hours vary by location and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.”

According to Good Housekeeping, Acme stores are usually open on Christmas Day, with limited hours depending on location.

*Most gas station convenience stores are also, some for limited hours.

