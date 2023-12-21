Which stores are open on Christmas Eve and Day in SLO County? Here are holiday hours

Need a last-minute gift? Run out of ingredients for your favorite holiday dish?

Here’s a list of what is open and closed in San Luis Obispo County on Sunday and Monday — Christmas Eve and Christmas Day — from supermarkets and pharmacies to coffee shops and diners.

The Tribune vetted this list by calling store locations and checking websites.

Holiday hours can differ by location. Be sure to check with your local store before heading out.

What grocery stores are open in SLO County on Christmas?

Albertsons: Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day

Aldi: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

California Fresh Market: Open regular hours, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Christmas Eve; open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day

Cookie Crock Market: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

Costco: Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

Food 4 Less: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

Grocery Outlet: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins: Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Sprouts Farmers Market store in San Luis Obispo is among the many local grocery stores that are open on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2023, and closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Joe Johnston/jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Ralphs: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

SLO Food Co-Op: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

Smart and Final: Open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

Spencer’s Fresh Markets: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

Sprouts Farmers Market: Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

Trader Joe’s: Open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

Whole Foods Market: Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

Vons: Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day

Target is among the local stores that are open on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2023, and closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Which local pharmacies are open on Christmas?

CVS: Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Rite Aid: Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

Target: Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

Walmart: Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

Walgreens: Open during regular business hours on Christmas Eve; open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day

Customers chat outside of Scout Coffee on Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo in 2017. Both locations of the local coffee shop chain are open on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2023, and closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Joe Johnston/jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

What coffee shops and restaurants are open on Christmas?

Dutch Bros: Open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

Nautical Bean: Open from 7 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

Peet’s Coffee: Open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

Scout Coffee: Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. (Garden Street), 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Foothill Boulevard) on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

Starbucks: Open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day

Denny’s: Open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

IHOP: Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Post offices in San Luis Obispo County will be closed on Christmas Eve, Dec 24, 2023, and Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Courtesy U.S. Postal Service

What’s closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

Christmas Eve falls on Sunday this year, which means that several government offices, including post offices and public libraries, and most banks would normally be closed.

These offices will remain closed on Monday for Christmas Day.

Package delivery services FedEx and UPS are also closed on Christmas.

According to USA Today, popular retailers closed on Christmas Day include Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gap, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Kohl’s, HomeGoods, Nordstrom Rack, Old Navy, REI, Victoria’s Secret and TJ Maxx.