Which stores are open on Christmas Eve and Day in SLO County? Here are holiday hours
Need a last-minute gift? Run out of ingredients for your favorite holiday dish?
Here’s a list of what is open and closed in San Luis Obispo County on Sunday and Monday — Christmas Eve and Christmas Day — from supermarkets and pharmacies to coffee shops and diners.
The Tribune vetted this list by calling store locations and checking websites.
Holiday hours can differ by location. Be sure to check with your local store before heading out.
What grocery stores are open in SLO County on Christmas?
Albertsons: Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day
Aldi: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
California Fresh Market: Open regular hours, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Christmas Eve; open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day
Cookie Crock Market: Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
Costco: Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
Food 4 Less: Open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
Grocery Outlet: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins: Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Ralphs: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
SLO Food Co-Op: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
Smart and Final: Open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
Spencer’s Fresh Markets: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
Sprouts Farmers Market: Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
Trader Joe’s: Open until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
Whole Foods Market: Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
Vons: Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day
Which local pharmacies are open on Christmas?
CVS: Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Rite Aid: Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
Target: Open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
Walmart: Open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
Walgreens: Open during regular business hours on Christmas Eve; open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day
What coffee shops and restaurants are open on Christmas?
Dutch Bros: Open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
Nautical Bean: Open from 7 a.m. to noon on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
Peet’s Coffee: Open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
Scout Coffee: Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve. (Garden Street), 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Foothill Boulevard) on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
Starbucks: Open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day
Denny’s: Open 24 hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
IHOP: Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
What’s closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?
Christmas Eve falls on Sunday this year, which means that several government offices, including post offices and public libraries, and most banks would normally be closed.
These offices will remain closed on Monday for Christmas Day.
Package delivery services FedEx and UPS are also closed on Christmas.
According to USA Today, popular retailers closed on Christmas Day include Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Gap, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Kohl’s, HomeGoods, Nordstrom Rack, Old Navy, REI, Victoria’s Secret and TJ Maxx.