Here Are All the Stores Open and Closed on Christmas 2018

Wondering which stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? It’s not always so easy to find. In the United States, pretty much everything shuts down for the holiday, to focus on the festivities. But not everyone’s closing up shop this year.

First, on Dec. 24, there are many department stores and grocery stores open on Christmas Eve on Dec. 24 for last-minute shopping —including Macy’s, Walmart and Target. Even if you forgot to buy the ham, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s are open on Christmas Eve And for those of you who need last-minute ingredients while cooking the Christmas meal on Dec. 25—or you just need an excuse to escape your family for a quick errand—fear not: there will still be some stores open on Christmas Day.

Here is a comprehensive list of stores open on Christmas in 2018.

What stores are open on Christmas Eve 2018?

Target Christmas Eve Hours: Target stores are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., depending on location, on Christmas Eve. However, all Target stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart Christmas Eve Hours: Though the giant will be closed on Christmas Day, Walmart is open on Christmas Eve and will keep its doors open until 6 p.m.

JCPenney Christmas Eve Hours: The department store will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Macy’s Christmas Eve Hours: Macy’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Kohl’s Christmas Eve Hours: Kohl’s stores will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week from Dec. 21 until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, though these hours may vary by location.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Christmas Eve Hours: The sports store will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m on Christmas Eve.

Best Buy Christmas Eve Hours: Best Buy will be open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cumberland Farms Christmas Eve Hours: Cumberland Farms will be open on Christmas Eve, but hours will vary by location.

Rite-Aid Christmas Eve Hours: Rite-Aid stores will open at normal hours and close at 7 p.m.

Walgreens Christmas Eve Hours: All non-24-hour drugstores will remain open until midnight, and all 24-hour stores will remain open with usual hours.

CVS Christmas Eve Hours: CVS stores will be open on Christmas Eve, but hours will vary by location.

AMC Theaters Christmas Eve Hours: Want to see a flick at one of the movie chains open on Christmas? All AMC theaters are open during normal hours on Christmas Eve.