Stores open, closed on New Year's Day 2024 in Palm Beach County: Publix, Walmart, Target

As the countdown to the New Year begins, shoppers eagerly anticipate store openings on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, with several retail giants ensuring their doors remain open for customers seeking last-minute supplies, essentials, and celebratory goodies.

Amid the excitement of welcoming the fresh year, various stores have unveiled their plans for operating hours, providing a spectrum of opportunities for individuals eager to kick-start the year with errands, restocking necessities or simply indulging in post-celebration shopping.

Here's a comprehensive list of retailers prepared to greet customers on the first day of the new year in Palm Beach County, catering to a wide array of needs and preferences.

Open/Closed Christmas: Stores open, closed on Christmas 2023 in Palm Beach County: Publix, Walmart, Wawa

Stores open on New Year's Day in Palm Beach County

According to various published reports:

BJ's Wholesale Club: Stores are open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, though hours may differ based on the location. Find out more on the company website.

Fresh Market: Stores are open on New Year's Eve and on New Year's Day. Find a store near you.

CVS: Stores are open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, though hours may differ on these days or be reduced based on the location. Click here to check the hours.

Joseph's Classic Market: Stores are open on New Year's Eve and on New Year's Day. Click here to check the hours for a location near you.

Publix: Stores will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, though hours may differ by location. Click here to find a store near you.

Target: Stores are open on New Year's Eve and are open during regular hours on New Year's Day. Click here to check hours for a store near you.

Walgreens: Stores are open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, though hours may differ or be reduced depending on the location. Check your local location for specific pharmacy hours here.

Walmart: Stores will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, according to reports. Click here to find a store near you.

Whole Foods Market: Stores will be open New Year's Eve 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and New Year's Day 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click to find store near you.

Winn-Dixie: Stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at their normal hours. Use their website to find a store near you.

Stores closed on New Year's Day in Palm Beach County

Aldi: Stores are closed on New Year’s Day and will operate during limited hours on New Year’s Eve. Find more about store hours here.

Costco: Warehouses are closed on New Year's Day. Find more on holiday closures here.

Doris Italian Market & Bakery: Stores are closed on New Year's Day but open on New Year's Eve

Sam's Club: Stores are closed on New Year's Day but open on New Year’s Eve until 6 p.m. Find more on holiday hours here.

Trader Joe's: Stores are closed on New Year's Day but open on New Year's Eve until 5 p.m. Click here to find a store near you.

