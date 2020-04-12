What stores are open Easter Sunday 2020? Here's the list of who is open and who will stay closed

If you forget a key ingredient for your Easter meal Sunday or need more eggs and candy, there are not as many options as in past years.

While Walmart, drug stores and convenience stores will still be open, more retailers will be closed for the holiday than last Easter because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the long list of companies that have temporarily shuttered stores due to COVID-19, some grocery stores that have traditionally kept their doors open on the holiday will be closed to give employees a day off.

Many stores also have reduced hours to give staff time to restock shelves and clean in addition to special hours for seniors and those most vulnerable to the virus. Hours will be reduced further Sunday, and stores including Walmart are limiting the number of shoppers allowed in at a time.

Stores traditionally closed on Easter include: Costco, Sam's Club and Target. Malls and department stores, most of which are closed because of COVID-19, also have stayed closed on Easter in past years, while home improvement stores have been open.

This year, Lowe's will be closed while Home Depot will open.

What's open Easter 2020

Hours can vary and not all locations will be open. Most pharmacies will be closed. Check before heading out, but be aware holiday hours might not be listed on all websites. Note, some stores have designated time in the morning for seniors and vulnerable shoppers.

Acme Markets: Stores close 3 p.m. Sunday.

Albertsons: Hours vary, use the store locator to find your location's hours.

City Market: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copps: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS: Most stores are open but pharmacy hours vary.

Dillons: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dollar General: All stores will close at 5 p.m.

Dollar Tree: Most locations will be open.

Family Dollar: Hours can vary.

Food 4 Less: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food Lion: Normal hours.

Foods Co.: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fred Meyer: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fresh Market: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fry’s Food Stores: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Giant Food Stores: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harris Teeter: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Home Depot: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

King Soopers: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kroger: Hours vary and are posted at www.kroger.com.

Lidl: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meijer: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Metro Market: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pay-Less Super Markets: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pick ‘N Save: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Price Chopper: Stores will close at 3 p.m.

QFC: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ralphs: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Safeway: Hours vary, use the store locator to find your location's hours.

Save A Lot: Hours vary. Corporate locations will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Smart & Final: Stores closing at 3 p.m.

Smith’s Food and Drug: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stop & Shop: Stores will close at 5 p.m.

Tops Friendly Markets: Stores will close at 4 p.m.

Walgreens: Most stores will be open but some pharmacies will be closed.

Walmart: Most will be open the special COVID-19 hours, which are 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Easter 2020 closings

The following stores will be closed April 12.

