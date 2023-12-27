What stores are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in the Kansas City area?

Is your New Year’s celebration missing an important item? Most stores in the Kansas City area will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day for any last-minute needs.

What stores are open on New Year’s Day?

Unlike Christmas, a majority of stores around Kansas City will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day:

CVS

Most CVS stores will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Call ahead or check your local store’s opening hours online before you stop by.

Cosentino’s

The grocery store’s three locations in the Kansas City area will be open on both days. Check the store locator to find each store’s specific hours.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee grocery stores around Kansas City will be open, but you will need to check for their hours online, as stores may open at different times.

Price Chopper

Kansas City-area Price Chopper stores will be open, but their hours may vary. Check in with your closest store.

QuikTrip

QuikTrip is generally open 24 hours a day and will remain open on New Year’s Day, said Aisha Jefferson, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager.

Sun Fresh

Sun Fresh locations in Kansas City will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The store located at 4001 Mill St. will close at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and re-open at 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day, but hours may vary at other stores.

Check with your closest Sun Fresh for their holiday hours.

Target

Target stores in Kansas City will be open as normal during the holiday. Check your closest Target for its hours.

Walgreens

Most Walgreens locations will be open on New Year’s Day, but their hours will vary based on the location.

Check the hours for your local store online.

Walmart

Walmart stores will be open, but hours may vary. Check in with your closest Walmart for its hours.

Whole Foods

Hours are modified, but Whole Foods locations around Kansas City will be open on Sunday and Monday. Check with your closest Whole Foods to find their hours.

Liquor Stores

Liquor stores in Missouri are allowed to be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day because there’s no state law restricting them from opening on the holiday. Liquor stores in Kansas will also be open on both days, but will only be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve since the day falls on a Sunday.

New Year’s Day closings

Because New Year’s Day is a federal holiday, expect local and state government buildings to be closed. The post office and banks will also be closed on Monday.

These stores are open on New Year’s Eve but closed on New Year’s Day: