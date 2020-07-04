What stores are open Fourth of July? J.C. Penney, Macy's, Target, Kohl's and Walmart are but Costco is closed

This Fourth of July will be the last for Pier 1 Imports and closing J.C. Penney and Tuesday Morning stores.

The liquidation of 136 closing J.C. Penney stores started June 17 and another 13 locations in the department store chain began their going-out-of-business sales Friday.

Shopping will look different this holiday weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic. More stores are offering curbside pickup and will ask shoppers to wear masks.

J.C. Penney also is having a sidewalk sale outside 85% of the locations that are not slated to close, officials told USA TODAY, adding all but two of the company's 846 stores have reopened.

“Sidewalk sales allow our customers to shop safely, get fresh air, and purchase our quality merchandise at an incredible value,” Jim DePaul, J.C. Penney executive vice president of stores, said in a statement.

With at least 21 states pausing reopening or taking new steps to limit the spread of COVID-19, what stores will be open Saturday will vary depending on where you live.

Apple has closed approximately 28% of its U.S. stores that it recently reopened due to spikes in cases of the virus.

Trader Joe's is closed on the holiday, a change from past years when it operated with reduced hours. Costco also will be closed on Independence Day, which it traditionally does for other holidays too, including New Year's Day, Easter, Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Stores open Independence Day 2020

Most stores are still operating with reduced hours due to COVID-19 and others will reduce hours Saturday. Most pharmacies are closed. Check with your store before heading out. Click on store names to search for location-specific information.

Grocery stores, convenience stores open July 4

Most grocery stores are still operating under reduced hours due to COVID-19. Some may also have shorter hours Monday. Additional stores, gas stations and convenience stores also are expected to be open. Check before heading out.

Fourth of July stores closed

