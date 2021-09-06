What stores are open Labor Day? Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart and Target are, but Costco is closed

Shoppers wanting to take advantage of Labor Day sales are in luck.

Unlike Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving, most major retailers are open Monday with one super-sized exception – Costco Wholesale clubs are closed Monday like they are for many other holidays, including New Year's Day, Easter, Independence Day and Memorial Day.

The federal holiday, which falls on the first Monday in September, celebrates the achievements of workers. Marking the end of the summer, it's also a popular day for a cookout and a sales day if you’re in the market for a new mattress, electric bike, beauty products, clothes and more.

This Labor Day will be the last for dozens of Disney stores that are slated to close in September.

Stores open Labor Day 2021

Check with your store before heading out as hours can vary and some stores will operate with reduced holiday hours. Not all locations will be open. Click on store names to search for location-specific information. Note, not all retailers regularly update websites so you may need to call.

Labor Day stores closed

Costco

Small businesses, including some small boutiques and privately owned businesses.

