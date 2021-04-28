Here Are the Stores Open On Memorial Day 2021

Memorial Day is right around the corner, and that means you're likely already planning your Memorial Day activities. After you take time to honor our fallen soldiers, you may find yourself needing to go to your favorite grocery store to pick up a few items for a small cookout or for your family day at the beach.



Since Memorial Day is considered a federal holiday, business and institutions like banks, post offices, schools, the DMV, and libraries are usually closed in recognition. There are, however, plenty of other businesses that you may frequent that are either running business as normal or operating with limited hours. From Walmart and Target to CVS and Walgreens, here's a list of all of your favorite stores that are open on Memorial Day 2021, as well as a list of places that will be closed. As always, it's best to call ahead to your local shop to double check store hours before you head out.

Grocery Stores Closed on Memorial Day

ACME : Operating during regular business hours; pharmacy hours may vary on location.

Albertsons: Operating during regular business hours; pharmacy hours may vary on location.

Aldi: Open, but hours are based on location.

BJ's Wholesale Club : Open during regular business hours.



Giant Food: Operating during regular business hours, with pharmacies operating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kroger: Open, but hours will vary based on location.

Publix: Operating during regular business hours.

Safeway: Operating during regular business hours; pharmacy hours may vary on location.

Sam's Club: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shaws: Operating during regular business hours; pharmacy hours may vary on location.

ShopRite: Open, but hours vary based on location.

Star Market: Operating during regular business hours; pharmacy hours may vary on location.

Target: Operating during regular business hours.

The Fresh Market: Open during regular business hours.

Trader Joe's: Operating during regular business hours.

Vons: Operating during regular business hours; pharmacy hours may vary on location.

Walmart: Operating during regular business hours.

Wegmans: Operating during regular business hours.

Whole Foods: Open, but hours will vary based on location.

Winn-Dixie: Open, but hours may vary based on location.

Retail Stores Open on Memorial Day

Bass Pro Shops: Open and operating during regular business hours.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Open and operating during regular business hours.

Best Buy: Open and operating during regular business hours.

Crate and Barrel: Open, but hours may vary based on location.

Dollar General: Open, but hours may vary based on location.

Dollar Tree: Open, but hours may vary based on location.

Family Dollar: Open, but hours may vary based on location.

Five Below: Open and operating during regular business hours.



Hobby Lobby: Open and operating during regular business hours.

Home Depot: Open, but hours may vary based on location.

IKEA: Open, but hours may vary based on location.

Kmart: Open, but hours will vary based on location.

Lowe's: Open, but hours may vary based on location.

Marshalls: Open and operating during regular business hours.

Old Navy: Open and operating during regular business hours.

Rack Room Shoes: Open and operating during regular business hours.

T.J. Maxx: Open and operating during regular business hours.

Convenience Stores Open on Memorial Day

7-Eleven: Open and operating during regular business hours.

Cumberland Farms: Open and operating during regular business hours.

CVS: Open, but hours may vary based on location.

Duane Reade: Open and operating during regular business hours.

QuikTrip: Open and operating during regular business hours.

Rite-Aid: Open, but hours may vary based on location.

Walgreens: Open, but hours may vary based on location.

Wawa: Open and operating during regular business hours.

What's closed on Memorial Day?

Banks

Costco

DMV



Libraries



Mail Services



Schools



The Stock Market

