Stores and restaurants are bringing back mask mandates as COVID surges. What to know

Tanasia Kenney
·3 min read

Mask rules are making a comeback at retailers and restaurants as the U.S. sees a rapid rise in coronavirus cases, coupled with concerns over spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

Home Depot on Monday joined a growing list of stores requiring employees to wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status. Shoppers will have to do the same.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our number one concern has been for the health and safety of our customers and associates,” the home improvement store said in a news release. “As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the U.S. ... we’ll require all associates, contractors and vendors to wear a mask while indoors at all U.S. Home Depot stores, distribution centers, office locations and customers’ homes or businesses.”

Home Depot said it will provide masks to customers who don’t have one.

It isn’t alone. Other large stores and restaurants — including Costco, Starbucks, Target and McDonald’s — have updated their mask policies in the last week after the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Though some states have barred schools and local governments from imposing mask rules, stores and other businesses can still require them.

Here’s where you’ll have to mask up on your next trip:

McDonald’s

The fast food giant is mandating that customers wear a face mask inside restaurants in areas with high risk of COVID-19 transmission, CNBC reported, citing a memo sent to franchisees July 30. Staff will also need to start wearing masks again, though they was already mandatory for unvaccinated workers and guests.

Dunkin’

All Dunkin’ guests will be required to wear a face covering while waiting for their caffeine fix starting Aug. 5, according to a statement posted on the coffee chain’s website. Masks were already mandatory for restaurant employees.

“At Dunkin’ ... we believe that wearing a mask is a simple step we can all take to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and help to keep guests and restaurant crew safe,” the statement reads. “This simple step to wear a face covering will help to provide a safe environment for guests, franchisees and their restaurant employees.”

Other chains are keeping masks optional for customers but requiring them for employees. They include:

Walmart

Effective immediately, Walmart says team members are required to wear masks inside all stores and facilities, especially in areas with “substantial or high (COVID-19) transmission,” according to an online news release. The changes are in line with recent guidance from the CDC.

Though mask-wearing is optional for customers, doing so is “strongly encouraged.”

Target

Masks are also making a comeback at Target, where workers will be required to mask up in in locations where coronavirus cases are rising and there’s high risk of transmission.

“We’ll follow all local mandates, as we have throughout the pandemic, and continue to monitor guidance from the CDC closely,” the company said in a news release. “We will also maintain all of our health and safety protocols that include increased cleaning measures and social distancing.”

Publix

Employees, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated, must “wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix location,” the supermarket chain announced.

“We encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” according to a statement posted online. “Customers and associates should remain physically distanced from others while inside any Publix store.”

The changes went into effect Aug. 2.

Starbucks

In an Aug. 2 memo, the coffee chain said it “strongly recommends” that guests wear a face mask when visiting its stores but will require them “where mandated by local law or regulation.”

“Additionally, starting August 5 all company-operated store partners are required, regardless of vaccination status, to wear facial coverings while on shift,” the company said.

Costco

In a memo posted to its website Aug. 3, the wholesale club said it “will follow the face mask regulations of the applicable state and local jurisdictions.”

It’s unclear if the changes apply to both club members and employees, however.

This list will continue to be updated.

Optimism on COVID situation dwindling in US during delta variant surge, poll finds

Disneyland reinstitutes indoor face mask requirements for all guests as COVID resurges

Delta variant of COVID spreads as easily as chickenpox, CDC says. ‘Not crying wolf’

Woman forcibly removed from American flight after refusing to wear mask, officials say

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Target vs. Walmart School Supplies: Compare Their Best Back-to-School Deals

    Back-to-school and back-to-college spending is expected to reach an all-time high of a whopping $108.1 billion in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation. Find Out: The Richest School...

  • Martha Stewart Has a New HGTV Show About Extreme Table Setting

    It’s set to premiere this November!

  • Spirit speaks out on its epic meltdown that saw hundreds of cancellations and says it's trying to 'reboot' - but cancellations may continue

    "We're pleased to share that cancellations will start dropping tomorrow," a Spirit spokesperson told Insider.

  • Uber, Tesla, and Rivian are fighting each other for talent. Here's how much they pay their employees.

    Tesla, Uber, and Rivian have revealed how much they pay some employees in filings shared with the US government.

  • Federal judge sanctions lawyers who brought conspiracy theory-filled lawsuit trying to overturn the 2020 election, reap $160 billion in damages

    The lawyers brought "fantastical" claims and tried to claim damages "greater than the annual GDP of Hungary," the judge said.

  • Why companies aren't paying more despite labor shortages

    If companies raised pay high enough, then maybe they wouldn’t complain about labor shortages that have forced them to forgo sales. But there seems to be a limit to how much a company is willing to pay, despite what seems like a clear opportunity to maximize the top line.Why it matters: Companies have been scrambling to staff up amid a rapid economic recovery. Employers across industries have been raising wages in their efforts to be competitive.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • Judge Judy Praises “Correct Judgment” As Appeals Court Affirms $47M Paycheck Was Simply “Cost Of Production”

    Life felt a lot like TV judicial nonfiction last week when an appeals court poured cold water on efforts to drag the big salary of Judge Judy into the profits dust-up between CBS and Rebel Entertainment Partners over the now-shuttered syndicated show. “Any apportionment of Sheindlin’s salary to some form of profit participation would, by […]

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • Blizzard’s Top HR Guy Out Following Lawsuit And Widespread Criticism

    Another top manager at Blizzard Entertainment has left in the wake of a California lawsuit alleging widespread sexual harassment and discrimination at parent company Activision Blizzard. Following the news that Blizzard president J. Allen Brack stepped down earlier today to “pursue new opportunities,” the company confirmed that Blizzard’s head of HR has also moved on.

  • Activistion Blizzard Faces Second Lawsuit Over First Lawsuit

    A class action lawsuit filed today in the U.S. District Court of Central California on behalf of investors alleges that Activision Blizzard’s intentional failure to disclose its ongoing problems with sexual harassment and discrimination artificially inflated the company’s stock value. In layman’s terms, if investors had known the extent of Activision Blizzard’s issues, they wouldn’t have invested in its stock.

  • Lawyers sanctioned over 'fantastical' suit alleging 2020 U.S. election was stolen

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday sanctioned two lawyers who brought a lawsuit alleging the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump and his supporters, calling their case "one enormous conspiracy theory." "This lawsuit was filed with a woeful lack of investigation," U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter said in a lengthy written decision https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cod.203235/gov.uscourts.cod.203235.136.0.pdf, which came four months after he dismissed the case. Neureiter ordered the two lawyers, Gary D. Fielder and Ernest John Walker, to pay the legal fees incurred by people and entities they sued, including Facebook Inc and voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems Inc.

  • The Ultra Rich Use This Retirement Strategy To Invest Millions Tax-Free — And You Can, Too

    News recently broke of how the super wealthy are avoiding taxes on hundreds of millions of dollars -- and they're doing it using the same retirement vehicle we all are. How To Get Rich: 10 Steps To...

  • The Cheesecake Factory will soon reward the faithful

    We’ve talked a lot about the recent wave of staffing woes experienced by most of the country’s major restaurant chains. And while it’s true that many of these businesses are desperate for more employees—to the point of calling up people who applied years ago and trying to lure them back—the complicating factor is that these companies are so large and expansive that some of these issues are only regional, and don’t tell the whole story about how a brand is performing. Case in point: The Cheesecak

  • 14 Warning Signs That You Shouldn’t Apply for That Job

    If you've been on the job hunt for a while, you might be feeling exasperated and be tempted to apply to any job posting that you are vaguely qualified for. But keep in mind that we spend a large...

  • US judge revives class-action claim in Wynn Resorts lawsuit

    A federal judge in Nevada has revived elements of a securities fraud lawsuit seeking class-action status for allegations that executives at Wynn Resorts Ltd. knew about, but disregarded, reports of sexual harassment and misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn. U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon ruled the case can go forward alleging that Steve Wynn, board members and top executives at his Las Vegas-based company violated Securities and Exchange Commission laws and rules through “material misrepresentations and omissions.” Wynn has denied allegations that became public in January 2018 with a Wall Street Journal report about dozens of casino employees describing, as the judge noted, “behavior that cumulatively would amount to a decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct.”

  • Activision Blizzard Workers: Leadership Isn’t Actually Meeting Our Demands

    Activision Blizzard employees issued a new statement today criticizing leadership’s actions in the wake of California’s sexual harassment lawsuit against the company. The message specifically calls out CEO Bobby Kotick’s lack of “meaningful” progress after his first public statement and the executive decision to hire a law firm known for its history of union-busting to conduct Activision Blizzard’s internal review.

  • Italian brand sues Kendall Jenner over breach of modelling contract

    MILAN (Reuters) -U.S. top model Kendall Jenner is being sued by Italian fashion brand Liu Jo for allegedly breaching the terms of a modelling contract requiring her to appear for two photoshoots, according to a legal complaint filed by Liu Jo. The complaint, lodged late on Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, states that Jenner only took part in the first of two planned photoshoots but never turned up for the second one, which had originally been due to take place in March 2020 but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Liu Jo is seeking at least $1.8 million in damages, according to the complaint.

  • Idaho’s gas prices top national average by 61 cents a gallon. Here’s where it stings less

    “It’s not unheard of for Idaho’s average price to be 20 or 30 cents higher than the national average.”

  • Some bar and restaurant owners say requiring vaccines is the only way to end 18 months of hell - and bad Yelp reviews aren't going to change their minds

    Business owners who switched to vaccine-only indoor dining models said the decision best protects their workers and the community.

  • All You Need To Know About Collecting Social Security While Still Working

    Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...